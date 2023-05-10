KEY POINTS Savannah Chrisley said she had a great experience when she was seeing Nate Smith

The TV personality admitted it was a bittersweet thing with Smith due to terrible timing

Smith needed someone to be with him, but Chrisley couldn't do it without feeling guilty

Savannah Chrisley opened up about her relationship status.

Savannah spoke about what happened between her and Nate Smith in the recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast Tuesday. He appeared on the Jan. 3 episode of her podcast, and they had been "talking [and] hanging out" at that point. Her podcast producer friend Erin Dugan said it went on "for several months."

"It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him. It was just a tough situation for everyone involved," said the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, People reported.

"I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great. But then also, it's so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that's going on in my life right now," she added, referencing her parents, Todd and Julie, who both serve their prison sentences after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah said Smith's career is "taking off," and he has been "playing sold-out stadium tours." She believed that "he needs someone who's going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him."

Savannah has the custody of her younger brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10. According to her, she couldn't be there for Smith as much as she wanted to.

"There's no way for me to do it without feeling guilty for leaving the kids," she added. "So I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved."

She wanted Smith to be successful, noting that "no one deserves the success more than he does." She even admitted that it was hard for her to reconcile what they could have been if they continued seeing each other.

"That, I think, is such a bittersweet thing that I'm still trying to work through in my mind is maybe it was the right person but terrible timing," she explained. "We're both capable of being friends with each other, and just him living out his career, me living out mine, my family stuff, everything involved. So it's been a challenge."

Savannah previously said that she doesn't want to make major changes in her life while her parents are behind bars.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" Savannah told Us Weekly. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid."