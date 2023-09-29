KEY POINTS SB19's 2021 EP "Pagsibol" is making waves in countries outside of Asia

"Pagsibol's" direct English translation is germination, which means growth

SB19 released "Pagsibol" following its full-length album, "Get In The Zone"

Filipino boy group SB19 continues to bring pride to Pinoy Pop as its "Pagsibol" EP is making waves in Europe.

On Thursday, A'TIN Global Society announced that "Pagsibol," SB19's first EP, peaked at No. 1 on iTunes' Top Albums (All Genre) chart in Luxembourg, a small European country surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany.

Luxembourg is also reportedly the second richest country in the world as of July 2023, per Forbes India.

MAKES WAVES IN EURO!



Meanwhile, one of the tracks on the "Pagsibol" EP, "MAPA," charted at No. 47 on iTunes Pop chart in Brazil.

SB19's leader Pablo wrote the song "MAPA" in dedication to one of their greatest influences, their parents. According to him, he wrote the song when he was homesick and missing his parents while SB19 was on its 2020 "Get In The Zone" tour, per Elite Daily.

Pablo revealed that they created the song to give thanks to their parents who guided, helped and built their character through the years.

Other songs included in SB19's "Pagsibol" EP are "Mana," "Bazinga," "Ikako," "SLMT" and "What?" which SB19 hoped would inspire their fans.

According to Pablo, their first EP was a representation of the group's musical journey.

"We try to document all the things that we experienced ever since we started until now, everything that we learned from the people who helped us, and everything that we got from each other," Pablo shared in his interview with Elite Daily in July 2021.

"We basically dig deeper into ourselves and tell the story of who we really are and what we want to show the world," he added.

"Basically, the songs [on] our album will be talking about [our] 'pinagmulan' or where we came from. It will also talk about how we are going to start from [there], or how we will start as an artist," SB19 member Justin shared in a past interview with Bandwagon.

In the past months, SB19 has been making waves in different countries outside the Philippines, including China, Japan, Malaysia and Seattle, with its hit song "Gento."

Different celebrities, personalities and idols hopped on the "Gento" dance craze on TikTok, resulting in the massive popularity of the song in different countries.

"Gento" also charted in various music streaming sites like Spotify, China'z Shazam and LINE Music Japan, among many others.

never heard of Luxembourg before but just wow. To think that it wasn't the newest EP of SB19, it's the PAGSIBOL EP. Just wow @SB19Official #SB19 — pauwie 🐺⚠️🚧 (@pauwie914) September 28, 2023

With "Pagsibol's" rise on different iTunes charts in Europe, even if it wasn't a new release, A'TIN – SB19 fans – are feeling proud that more and more locals in other countries are discovering SB19's music.

"It's normal for 'PAGTATAG!' to chart No. 1 since 'Gento' is a major trend [right now], but 'Pagsibol?' It's a big surprise that it isn't their latest EP, but it charted No. 1 in a country that isn't even included in their world tour. Just WOW," one fan tweeted.