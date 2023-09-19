LOOK: SB19 Gains Popularity In China, 'Gento' Among 'Most Shazamed' Songs This Week
KEY POINTS
- SB19's "Gento" was among the 200 most-played tracks on China's Shazam daily chart Monday
- SB19's "Gento" was released in May ahead of the group's "PAGTATAG!" EP in June
- The song is continuously and consistently growing in popularity in countries outside the Philippines
Filipino boy band SB19's hit song "Gento," which has been making waves and promoting Filipino pop music in different parts of the world, entered China's Shazam chart Monday as one of the "most Shazamed" tracks on the platform.
On Monday, "Gento" entered Shazam's Top 200 Songs Daily chart in China at No. 194, per A'TIN Global Society. As of 9:59 p.m. that day, "Gento" was still charting at No. 197.
As of press time, "Gento" has garnered 74,836 Shazams on the Chinese music platform.
According to the SB19 international fan account, the track also continues to gain popularity via the Douyin app, China's version of TikTok.
Early in September, Xiaojun and Yangyang, Chinese members of NCT sub-unit WayV, jumped on the P-Pop group SB19's "Gento" dance craze and uploaded their dance challenge entry on WayV's official TikTok account.
Shortly after, a behind-the-scenes video of the two WayV members' dance video showing their leader Kun as their cinematographer was uploaded.
As of press time, their "Gento" dance challenge entry and its behind-the-scenes video have amazed 5.9 million and 3.3 million views on TikTok, respectively.
In other news, "Gento" surpassed 22 million streams on Spotify, per SB19 Spotify Team. "Thank you, A'TIN for [your] undying support for MAHALIMA!" the fanbase account tweeted.
The hit song from SB19's "PAGTATAG!" EP comes next as the group's most-streamed song on Spotify next to "MAPA," which currently boasts over 48 million streams on the online music streaming platform alone.
"Gento" is a pop, hip-hop track recorded by Filipino boy band SB19 for its "PAGTATAG!" EP. The song, which talks about empowerment, was written by SB19's leader Pablo and co-produced by Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.
In the song, Pablo used gold mining and refining gold as a metaphor for achieving success.
Since its release, the song has gained overwhelming success, with many celebrities and idols all over the world dancing to it.
"Gento" has gained massive popularity among idols and artists in South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia, among many others.
SB19 will represent the Philippines at the two-day "2023 Round Festival" in Indonesia this October.
The group will be performing on the first day of the festival alongside different Asian artists, including Dila Aisyah & TheBoys, One Peace Band, Barasuara, Isyana Sarasvati, Gerhana Skacinta, Velocity X Jewel and Se So Neon.
The five-member Filipino boy group was also recently announced to attend the upcoming 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be held in the Philippines. So far, SB19 is the only P-Pop group on AAA's long list of attendees this year.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
