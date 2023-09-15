KEY POINTS Bankman-Fried wrote a lengthy document tiled "A Draft Of A Draft Of A Draft Of An Idea"

Tiffany Fong received a copy of the 15,000-word document, and eventually passed it to the New York Times

Bankman-Fried tried to justify his past actions, and talked about the "good ol' days."

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of the controversial cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, continues to make headlines as his trial draws near.

The crypto mogul's thoughts on a variety of subjects, including his attempts to justify his actions that led to the wipeout of over billions of dollars in assets, were recently revealed in a 700-page document leaked to the New York Times.

The leak came the same day judge Lewis Kaplan denied Bankman-Fried's appeal for a temporary release.

In one of the documents titled "A Draft Of A Draft Of A Draft Of An Idea," which was supposedly a Twitter thread he did not post, Bankman-Fried tried to justify his past actions and talked about the "good ol' days."

"I'm broke and wearing an ankle monitor and one of the most hated people in the world," Bankman-Fried, more popularly known as SBF in the crypto space wrote in the 15,000-word document, New York Times reported Thursday.

"There will probably never be anything I can do to make my lifetime impact net positive," SBF added, while underlining, "And the truth is that I did what I thought was right."

The lengthy document, which contained the ramblings of the man once regarded as the golden boy of crypto, was leaked by Bankman-Fried himself to crypto influencer and investor Tiffany Fong, who eventually passed it to the New York Times.

thank you for not digging up old bikini photos @nytimes 😅 pic.twitter.com/YHtM533DNV — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) September 15, 2023

In the tortuous document, which reportedly comes with links to music and videos, high school photographs and a screenshot from the blockbuster Hollywood film "Inception," Bankman-Fried sounded anguished, but also seemed to lack personal accountability.

"She continually avoided talking about risk management -- dodging my suggestions -- until it was too late," SBF said in another draft titled "Alameda's Failure to Hedge," where he cast aspersions on his former lover and EX-CEO Caroline Ellison.

"Every time that I reached out with suggestions, it just made her feel worse. I'm sure that being exes didn't help," he added.

Bankman-Fried, who started his career in 2013 as an intern at Jane Street Capital, a trading firm specializing in international exchange-traded funds, also revealed his thoughts about Sam Trabucco, the then co-chief at Alameda Research, and described him as someone who would rather spend his time "going on dates with a ton of guys while sailing around the world on a boat."

There is also a part in the lengthy unposted Twitter (now called X) thread where he remembers his interaction with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

"Tonight was a night about booze and women and lasers and loud, booming music, but there was an odd microclimate that seemed to follow me. I walked by CZ a few more times, and each time, he broke eye contact with his eye candy and embraced me: People were thinking about us a lot," Bankman-Fried shared.

The draft also featured links related to the FTX group, one of which led to a spreadsheet showing Bankman-Fried's Amazon purchases.