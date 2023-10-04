Republican Representatives Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan announced Wednesday that they are seeking the party's support to become the new speaker of the House.

Jordan, who chairs the House's Judiciary committee, sent a letter to his Republican colleagues highlighting his work against what he called "open-border policies" and crime.

"The most pressing issue on Americans' minds is not Ukraine," Jordan told reporters in Washington. "It's the border situation and crime on the streets. So let's address those."

Scalise, the majority leader in the House, also sent a letter to Republican representatives, asking for support and focusing on the need for them to be united.

"We must mend the deep wounds that exist within our conference and focus on our objectives," Scalise wrote. "While we need to be realistic about what can be achieved, if we stay united, we can preserve leverage for the House to secure tangible wins in our impending policy fights."

The House will convene on Oct. 11 to choose a successor for Kevin McCarthy. The day before, Republican representatives will meet to hear their candidates. Other names are expected to enter the race in the coming hours and days.

Government Funding

The House voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy from the leadership position Tuesday, including eight votes from fellow Republicans. It marked the first time in U.S. history that a House Speaker has been relieved of the role via resolution. McCarthy faced opposition from the far-right wing of his party.

The removal of the speaker immediately initiated a new election for the position. Representative Patrick McHenry is temporarily serving as speaker.

With the crisis, Congress may have less time to find a solution for government funding in the fiscal year that started Oct. 1. The stopgap measure that avoided a government shutdown and was approved late Saturday only funds the government through Nov. 17.

President Joe Biden addressed for the first time the ousting of McCarthy and called for bipartisan collaboration.

"We need to change the poisonous atmosphere in Washington," Biden said at the White House Wednesday. "You know, we have strong disagreements but we need to stop seeing each other as enemies. We need to talk to one another, listen to one another, work with one another, and we can do that."