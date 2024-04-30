Manager to the stars or supervillain? This is a question many have about Scooter Braun. Love him or hate him, Scooter Braun is a music industry titan whose name elicits strong reactions. Mentioning Scooter Braun is a surefire way to ignite a conversation among industry insiders. To them, he represents the Midas touch manager, the man who transformed a young YouTuber named Justin Bieber into a worldwide pop sensation. To some, he's the quintessential sleazy con artist who stole the musical destiny of a specific singer named Taylor Swift.

This is where confusion arises. The masters, or ownership rights, of Swift's first six albums were purchased by Braun's business. The internet went crazy when she felt like he was holding her music hostage. Fans went rouge after Swift accused him of bullying, and the entire scenario became a social media warzone.

Braun is never far from the music industry news, with reports coming in recently that celebrities like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel have left the manager. There also have been rumors about Bieber leaving Braun; however, this claim was denied by both parties.

Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) August 22, 2023

Who is Scooter Braun?

Braun is a well-known figure in the entertainment and music industries. The 42-year-old Connecticut native began his business career as an event planner and talent finder. But it was in 2007 that he found Justin Bieber on YouTube that turned into his big break. Braun took on the role of manager for Bieber and aided in his ascent to fame (he even produced the singer's documentary!). Not only has he handled the careers of other superstars like Psy and Carly Rae Jepsen, but his success with Bieber was no accident. Braun's skills go beyond celebrity management. He is a shrewd businessman who founded Scooter Braun Projects, a vast entertainment empire. This corporation has production studios for movies and television, a record label, and even joint ventures with other well-known brands in the business.

Scooter Braun has an estimated net worth of $500 million

Here is a breakdown of Scooter Braun's net worth.

HYBE America

The formidable music manager Braun has amassed a large business. The pivotal moment occurred in 2021 when HYBE America (previously Big Hit), a South Korean entertainment conglomerate, acquired his umbrella business Ithaca Holdings, which included his management company for SB Projects, for an astounding amount over $1 billion. Braun received about $86 million in shares as a result of this purchase, but his fortune wasn't the only thing that he had.

Hybe recently signed an expanded 10-year deal with Universal Music Group, which provided the former's artists and labels access to UMG's global network.

Real estate portfolio

Braun boasts a luxurious real estate portfolio, concentrated primarily in Southern California. Having spent millions of dollars on houses, he appears to have an eye for upscale real estate. He splurged on an incredible $65 million property in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2021 alone. Braun isn't scared to go out, though; in February 2022, he sold a beachfront home in Austin, Texas, for $18 million. Later that year, he added still another jewel to his collection when, for a whopping $36 million, he bought the renowned Villa Tagara in Montecito, California, from talk show presenter Ellen DeGeneres. These deals have strongly contributed to Scooter Braun's net worth, and demonstrated his taste for luxury.

Fallout between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun

Ownership is at the center of the dispute. Taylor Swift's initial record label was purchased by Scooter Braun's firm, giving him ownership of her early records. Swift believed that losing custody of her music was unjust since Braun has a history of harassing her. Braun insisted that he values having good workplace relationships and refuted the bullying.

Braun's image has come under heavy criticism, especially when he acquired Big Machine Records in 2019 and became embroiled in a highly publicized battle with Swift. Swift voiced her indignation about Braun's ownership of the rights to her first six albums and openly accused him of tormenting her throughout her career. Both fans and artists have criticized Braun as a result of these accusations and other assertions of deceptive management techniques.

Call him a supervillain or a man with a key eye for talent, Braun has etched a distinct path through the music industry, and the journey has been dramatic and impactful.