Residents of Scotland's Clyde Tower have been told they must collect their mail from a post office a mile away after a tenant with a dog allegedly threatened two postal workers.

Royal Mail halted deliveries to the 19-story high-rise, citing the need to protect staff. The decision followed incidents where a tenant reportedly followed a postal worker through the building and used their dog to intimidate them. Police were informed, and South Lanarkshire Council is investigating, BBC reported.

"We take the welfare of our posties very seriously," a Royal Mail spokesperson stated. "It is our priority that posties are able to carry out their duties without fear of violence."

The disruption has caused inconvenience for many residents, particularly elderly individuals and those without valid photo ID required to collect mail during restricted hours.

Residents expressed frustration, with some supporting Royal Mail's decision while criticizing the tenant responsible.

"The neighbor involved is holding the block to ransom," one resident said.

"This dog lunges at you, and the owner encourages it," said another neighbor, whose family now refuses to bring their grandchildren to visit. "The dog shouldn't be here anyway."

South Lanarkshire Council rules restrict pets in high-rise flats, but exceptions are made in certain cases. Clyde Tower's counterpart, Calder Tower, continues to receive mail.