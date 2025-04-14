Sean "Diddy" Combs may have to face a jury that watches his controversial "freak off" videos when his criminal trial begins next month.

The music mogul, 55, is accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious crimes. He has denied all charges and remains in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

The trial, which starts with jury selection on May 5, could feature graphic video evidence linked to the star's alleged "freak off" sex parties.

These parties were reportedly filmed and described by investigators as "elaborate and produced sex performances." The FBI discovered electronic devices with videos during raids on Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami in 2024.

In court filings last week, Combs' legal team submitted a 70-question juror survey. It included questions asking if potential jurors could watch sexually explicit content, including scenes of sexual assault, TheNews said.

Another question asked about jurors' opinions on people having multiple sexual partners. This move may suggest that the defense expects these party videos to become part of the evidence shown at trial.

Prosecutors Defend Use of Videos in Diddy Trial

Prosecutors pushed back, saying the survey was too long and confusing. They also argued that showing the videos was important to prove Combs' intent. Prosecutors believe prior behavior is relevant to the current charges.

"The government should not be permitted to pollute the trial with decades of dirt," Combs' defense team argued in a court filing.

They said many of the incidents were not part of the official charges and that allowing unrelated witnesses would unfairly harm their client.

Federal prosecutors recently added two new charges to the case, including additional sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

The updated indictment now accuses Combs of forcing women into sex acts using pressure, fear, or lies. According to DailyMail, one of the named victims, singer Cassie Ventura, is expected to testify using her real name. Others will remain anonymous.

Combs' team has also requested a hearing to decide whether so-called "prior bad act" witnesses should be allowed to speak in court. They argue these witnesses have little connection to the main charges and will only make the trial longer and more confusing.

The trial is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity legal battles of the year, with opening arguments scheduled for May 12.

