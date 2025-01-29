A Trump official railed against recently leaked emails in yet another leaked email, in which he expressed "disappointment" that his email was leaked "almost immediately."

"Wow, what a disappointment to have my email yesterday to you all was leaked almost immediately. Again, personally insulting and professionally unacceptable. I guess I have learned my lesson ('Fool me once...')," Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for DC, said in a Tuesday email obtained by CNN.

Martin's email came after a different email of his was leaked, in which he announced the U.S. attorney's office would be conducting an internal review into how prosecutors made their cases against Capitol rioters, the Associated Press reported.

All relevant files, including emails and notes, were demanded to be turned in to supervisors so that they could review prosecutors' use of a felony charge, the Monday email stated according to AP.

In the Tuesday email, Martin criticized former Justice Department prosecutor Ashley Akers for "going on television badmouthing our work (and me!)," CNN reported. Akers has defended the prosecution of Capitol rioters, telling the AP that "the public record speaks for itself."

President Donald Trump pardoned more than 1,500 individuals charged or convicted in connection with the attack on the Capitol shortly after taking office.

The blanket pardon was criticized by several lawmakers and organizations, as even Vice President JD Vance previously expressed that he did not believe those convicted or facing charges of violent crime should be pardoned.

