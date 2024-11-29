Russian President Vladimir Putin's youngest daughter is allegedly living in France under a fake name, according to reports.

21-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh, rumored to be Putin's "secret" third daughter, is working in the fashion industry and as a DJ in Paris under the pseudonym Luiza Rozova, according to an investigation launched by Ukrainian TV Station TSN.

Krivonogikh is allegedly the daughter of Putin and a woman he had an affair with while he was still married to his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina. Her mother is suspected to be Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who became one of the wealthiest women in Russia, according to the Telegraph.

Krivonogikh has also presented herself as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, indicating that she was the daughter of Oleg Rudnov. Rudnov was a friend of Putin's and worked as a media manager before his death in 2015.

In 2021, Krivonogikh reportedly performed a DJ set under her alias at Moscow bar and nightlife spot Rovesnik, according to the Moscow Times.

It was also reported that her Instagram account, which is hidden from public view, displays photos of her "having fun with friends, going out dancing, and listening to music".

Originally published by Latin Times.