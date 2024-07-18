Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has agreed to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to Reuters, the security measures at the Pennsylvania rally have come under intense scrutiny after the incident on Saturday.

The FBI has classified the incident as an assassination attempt, which requires a thorough investigation into how the shooter managed to position himself on a nearby rooftop with a clear line of sight to the former president.

Meanwhile, in a heated exchange at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and John Barrasso of Wyoming confronted Cheatle over the perceived security failings.

Video footage shows Blackburn demanding accountability, exclaiming, "This was an assassination attempt, you owe the people answers!"

Further footage shows a tense interaction between Cheatle and the senators, followed by the secret service director walking away as Blackburn chased after her, continuing to press for explanations.

Despite calls for her resignation from prominent Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Cheatle has stood firm.

Meanwhile, new video evidence and witnesses suggest that attendees had previously alerted law enforcement to the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, before he opened fire from a rooftop just a few hundred feet from Trump.

Latest reports revealed significant lapses, including the failure to sweep the building used as a law enforcement staging area and an officer observing Crooks on the rooftop prior to the shooting.

According to NBC News, sources familiar with a briefing for senators disclosed that Crooks had been reported and photographed as a suspicious individual an hour before the attack.

Crooks, equipped with a range finder and backpack, was flagged as suspicious but was lost track of by the Secret Service. Despite alerts to snipers and state police about his presence, Crooks began shooting shortly after Trump took the stage, injuring Trump and killing a rally attendee.

Sen. Barrasso criticized the briefing as a "cover-your-ass" session, highlighting the clear warning signs missed by the Secret Service. The Senate briefing also revealed that Crooks had visited the site a week prior to the attempt.

Trump, who sustained a minor injury, has continued his appearances, including at the Republican National Convention. The shooting left his face bloodied, but he assured supporters of his well-being.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee emphasized the need for answers and accountability from Cheatle.

President Joe Biden has called for an independent review of the incident, while Republican lawmakers have pledged swift investigations into the security breaches.