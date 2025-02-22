U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a tense confrontation on Friday with a Democratic governor regarding his executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. The governor responded firmly, telling Trump, "See you in court," signaling the likelihood of legal challenges to the controversial measure.

While making televised remarks to a group of governors at the White House, the Republican president brought up the executive order he signed earlier this month. The order, which bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, quickly became the focal point of a heated exchange with a Democratic governor during the event.

"Two weeks ago, I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women's sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that, and I hope you continue, because you'll never win another race," Trump said during his remarks. He argued that the ban was "to protect women" and pushed back against opposition.

Turning to Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, he asked, "Are you not going to comply with it?"

Mills responded, "I'm complying with state and federal laws."

Trump replied, "Well, we are the federal law... You better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't."

"See you in court," Mills shot back.

Trump, visibly angry, retorted, "Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

Trump seemed to confuse the gender of Maine's female governor, Janet Mills, as she stood in the room to issue her legal threat. Despite her being a woman, his remarks seemed to misidentify her, adding an awkward moment to the already tense exchange.

Trump's executive order gives U.S. government agencies the authority to withhold funding from schools that permit transgender athletes to compete on women's teams.

However, some officials in Maine have indicated they will uphold their policy of allowing transgender students to choose which team they want to play on. They cite state law under the Maine Human Rights Act as the basis for continuing this approach.

Later on Friday, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced it was launching an investigation into Maine's education department for possible violations of Title IX. This landmark civil rights law prohibits discrimination based on gender in educational institutions that receive federal funding. The investigation focuses on whether Maine's policies regarding transgender athletes conflict with the law's requirements.

A statement from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights pointed to allegations that Maine's education department "continues to allow male athletes to compete in girls' interscholastic athletics" and that it has "denied female athletes female-only intimate facilities," actions the department claims are in violation of federal antidiscrimination law.

Republicans have aggressively targeted Democrats over transgender issues, particularly regarding youth and sports, as they prepare for the 2024 election. They are leveraging the broader culture war over LGBTQ rights to rally their base.

Since regaining power, Trump has been outspoken in his opposition to gender diversity, frequently attacking transgender individuals—a small minority of the population—as well as gender-affirming care for minors. His rhetoric has been mirrored by executive orders that seek to restrict such rights and protections, further fueling the political debate.

Trump has stated that he will push the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to revise its rules regarding transgender athletes ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He has expressed his desire for stricter regulations that would limit the participation of transgender athletes in women's events, further intensifying the ongoing debate surrounding transgender rights in sports.