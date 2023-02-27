KEY POINTS Selena Gomez said her "biggest mistake" was not keeping in touch with her "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars

Selena Gomez has revealed her biggest regret since starring as Alex Russo on "Wizards of Waverly Place."

The 30-year-old singer reunited with David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone, two of her former co-stars on the hit Disney Channel sitcom, on Monday's episode of the pair's podcast, "Wizards of Waverly Pod,"

During the fishbowl segment of the podcast, DeLuise, who played her character Alex's father Jerry Russo on the show, asked Gomez, "What has been your biggest mistake so far?" and quipped that the singer can't say a "boy's name."

Gomez responded that it was not keeping in touch with her former "Wizards" co-stars, whom she worked with for four seasons, after the show ended 11 years ago.

"Probably not staying in touch with you guys," she admitted. "No, honestly. I think I slowly became... I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a, you would have told me the truth which terrifies me, and b, I didn't want to let you down."

DeLuise, 51, got emotional and said, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. And obviously, I miss you and I'm happy you're doing well now."

Stone, who played Alex's best friend Harper Finkle on the show, admitted to feeling like she was to blame for their friendship falling off.

"I appreciate you saying that, because to be perfectly blunt, there have been times where I'm like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?' I appreciate you being that honest," the 30-year-old actress said.

Gomez expressed her appreciation for Stone and DeLuise for understanding her situation and said that she loves them "so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else."

"Wizards of Waverly Place" was a fantasy-teen sitcom that ran on Disney Channel from 2007 until 2012. The story followed siblings Alex, Justin and Max as they explored their newfound powers and did their best to keep them.

The show also starred David Henrie as Justin Russo, Jake T. Austin as Max Russo and Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo.

During her podcast appearance, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress revealed that although her career has grown since then, she was the "happiest" she's ever been while being part of "Wizards."

"I felt like I was the happiest I'd been my whole life. I don't want that to be a sad thought because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest time for me," Gomez said. "I recognize that because I obviously have this different attention on me that I didn't have then. It was a really pure time."

She continued, "Little did I know, I ended up with everyone I needed to be in my life. I felt safe, and that's such a hard thing for me to feel. I know that you guys loved me for me. You guys genuinely loved me and that's all I could have asked for, the unconditional trust and bond we had. I miss it so much."