Selena Gomez has revealed that she gained weight due to lupus medication. She also told her critics to "go away," noting that she is not a model and "never will be."

The 30-year-old singer, who got body-shamed online after attending the 2023 Golden Globes last month, went live on TikTok on Thursday where she discussed her weight gain and slammed haters.

"When I'm taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," Gomez said in the live stream video, which was later shared on Twitter by a fan.

Gomez disclosed her reason for sharing an update about her health, saying that she wants to "encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful," she added. "Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Gomez clarified that she is "not a model, never will be." However, she quickly added that models are "awesome" but she is "definitely not that."

She appreciated her fans for supporting and understanding her. The singer also addressed her critics again and said, "Go away, because honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for their body or anything."

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014. It is a disease that affects several body parts including skin, joints, blood cells, lungs, kidneys and heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

The singer previously discussed lupus in her documentary, "My Mind & Me," which came out on Apple TV+ in November last year.

On the work front, Gomez was last seen in the Hulu series, "Only Murders in the Building" season 2 in June last year.

She will be next seen in a movie, "In the Shadow of the Mountain," which is helmed by director Elgin James. The flick is currently under pre-production. She will also feature in director Petra Collins' thriller, "Spiral," and a musical crime comedy, "Emilia Perez."