Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a prominent member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced her decision to vote for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, on Tuesday.

"Our next commander in chief selected Pete Hegseth to serve in this role, and after our conversations, hearing from Iowans, and doing my job as a United States Senator, I will support President Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense," Ernst said in a statement, NBC reported.

"As I serve on the Armed Services Committee, I will work with Pete to create the most lethal fighting force and hold him to his commitments of auditing the Pentagon, ensuring opportunity for women in combat while maintaining high standards, and selecting a senior official to address and prevent sexual assault in the ranks," she added.

Ernst also confirmed her support for Hegseth in an interview with Simon Conway on Newsradio 1040 in Des Moines, when he asked if she would back Trump's nominee.

"I am breaking news, Simon, I figure you would ask this. Yes, I will be supporting President Trump's pick for secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth," Ernst said, The Hill reported.

"He was adequately able to answer all of my questions. He pointed out the woke issues at the Pentagon. And I think we're at a point where now we can start moving forward, people know where he stands on these issues. So I felt it was a good hearing," she added.

Ernst's support is crucial for Hegseth's confirmation, as it increases the likelihood of his nomination passing in the full Senate.

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin also stated that Ernst's backing "all but confirms" Hegseth will be confirmed as Defense Secretary.

"I know there was a couple other Republicans that was looking at the way she was going to go, that they were going to follow her lead. I think with her saying, absolutely yes, she's going to support him now all but confirms his ability to be the next Secretary of Defense," Mullin told CNN.

"She did her due diligence. She said from the beginning she was going to give Pete a fair chance," Mullin said of Ernst. "I think the end of the day, Joni was like, 'That's what I was looking for right there.' And she waited till she saw what she needed to see and committed to voting for him."

With Republicans holding a 53-seat majority in the Senate, Hegseth's nomination is likely to succeed unless at least four GOP senators vote against him.

After the confirmation hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham, a key Republican voice on defense matters in the Senate, said Hegseth is well-positioned to lead the Pentagon.

"Democratic attacks were overly personal and fell flat. It was clear Pete was more prepared for the hearing than my Democratic colleagues," Graham said, adding, "With today's performance, I believe Pete Hegseth's path to confirmation has been assured."

Concerns About Hegseth's Past Views

Initially, it was believed Ernst might oppose Hegseth's nomination due to his past comments on women in combat roles. Last November, Hegseth had said that women should not serve in combat, arguing it didn't make the military more effective or lethal. However, during his confirmation hearing, he adjusted his stance, telling Ernst that he would support women in combat roles as long as they meet high standards.

As a rape survivor and advocate for tackling sexual assault in the military, Ernst's support for Hegseth had seemed uncertain due to allegations of sexual assault against him.

In 2017, a woman accused Hegseth of assaulting her at a Republican women's convention. Hegseth denied the accusation, and his lawyer stated that he settled with the accuser financially to avoid losing his lucrative position at Fox News.

During the hearing, Hegseth assured Ernst that he would appoint a senior-level official dedicated to "sexual assault prevention and response," if confirmed. He also mentioned having several discussions with her before Tuesday's hearing.