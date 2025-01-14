Democrat Senator Tim Kaine Slammed After Asking Pete Hegseth About Cheating on Past Wife in Hearing: 'A Failed Hack'
Internet users slammed Democrat Senator Tim Kaine and labeled him "a failed hack" for asking Pete Hegseth about cheating on his wife in October 2017 during his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.
"Senator, I was falsely charged; fully investigated and completely cleared," Hegseth said in response to Kaine asking the former Fox News anchor to confirm the allegations.
Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October 2017, two months after fathering a child with a woman while married to his second wife. He went on to divorce his second wife and marry the child's mother.
When asked if a sexual assault charge would disqualify Hegseth for the Defense Secretary position, Hegseth reiterated he was cleared of all charges.
"Senator, as I've acknowledged to everyone on this committee, I'm not a perfect person. I'm not claiming to be," Hegseth responded.
Social media users were divided on Kaine's line of questioning. Some slammed him, calling him "a failed hack" for "defaming" Hegseth.
"Tim Kaine is a failed hack and looks like a leprechaun. Pete Hegseth should sue him too for defamation. This is absolutely a disgrace to America," one X user said.
"He's an evil man and Sen. Tim. Kaine has no room to talk! He's only trying to discredit Nominee Pete Hegseth! Tim Kaine needs to be censored and primaried!!! Send him back to Virginia!" another added.
"Hey Tim Kaine what about this You wanna bring up Pete Hegseth's past while I bring yours up you're a crooked piece of s--t and what about your son facing charges at our Trump rally incident you wanna dig in let's dig in," X user @Sparky262457868 stated.
"Tim Kaine is absolutely despicable. His questions too Pete Hegseth are absolutely disgusting. #PeteHegseth confirmation," another X user added.
"Tim Kaine is obscene. Completely. Hegseth should bring up Hunter Biden right about now. And Bill Clinton. Good Lord," X user @tonykatz added.
"Senator Tim Kaine questioning Pete Hegseth," an X user wrote, accompanied with a GIF of Ronald McDonald, McDonalds' clown mascot.
