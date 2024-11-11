Senate Majority Leader Refuses to Let Republican Join Orientation: 'The Race Has Not Been Decided'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is disallowing a newly-elected senator to participate in this week's Senate orientation due, in part, to a defeated Democratic incumbent's unwillingness to concede the race.
Despite the Associated Press projecting the victory of Republican challenger and Senate-elect Dave McCormick over Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, Casey has pointed out that thousands of ballots remain to be counted in order to determine the outcome of the race. Spokespeople for Schumer echoed these sentiments in explaining his decisions, reported POLITICO.
"With over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided. As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted," a spokesperson for Schumer wrote in a statement.
McCormick was leading the race by approximately 39,000 votes as of Sunday.
GOP legislators have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with Schumer's call.
Sen. Marco Rubio took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his outrage at the situation.
"What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections?" he questioned.
"The idea that Schumer would not allow him to participate in Senate orientation is beyond unacceptable," concurred Senator John Thune. "The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken. Looking forward to having Dave's strong voice in the Senate Republican Conference."
Senator Rick Scott has echoed these same sentiments, calling Schumer's decision to prevent McCormick from participating in orientation "disgusting".
"They did the same thing to me after I beat a Democrat in 2018. We have to fight this!" he wrote.
Democratic Senate-elect Ruben Gallego also has not been invited to the upcoming Senate orientation as his race against Republican Senate nominee Kari Lake has not yet been called. Gallego leads by about 48,000 votes as of Monday.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
