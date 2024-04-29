Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), said that he does not expect a nationwide ban on abortions to be approved in the Senate. However, he shied away from providing his personal stance on a nationwide abortion ban and said the issue should be decided by individual states.

When asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" program if he would back a 15-week federal abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., McConnell expressed skepticism, citing the difficulty of garnering the necessary 60 votes in the Senate for such a measure.

McConnell added that he believes the issue of abortion should be determined by individual states rather than the federal government. He suggested that states will ultimately decide the fate of abortion laws.

McConnell's remarks come amid recent comments by former President Donald Trump, who said in a four-minute video that abortion laws should be left to the states. Trump's stance on abortion drew criticism from both conservative and liberal circles.

Senator Graham, however, diverged from Trump on this issue, expressing support for a 15-week abortion ban in the past.

Following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, states have implemented various laws affecting abortion access.

According to an analysis by the Center for Reproductive Rights, 10 states have expanded access to abortion, while 14 states have imposed near-total bans.

Over the past two years, Democrats have made abortion a focal point in their campaigns, often linking Republicans to the Supreme Court's decision and statewide bans on abortion.

McConnell said that while it's "possible" there could be a federal ban on abortion, he doesn't foresee it gaining enough support in Congress. He highlighted the Supreme Court's role in returning the issue to the legislative arena, suggesting that individual states will ultimately shape abortion policy.

"I said it was possible because the Supreme Court has put this back into the legislative arena. And we're seeing it play out all across the country. And I think in the end, it'll reflect the views of these individual states," he said.

"But I said, 'Possible.' I didn't say that was my view. I don't think we'll get 60 votes in the Senate for any kind of national legislation. I think it's a practical matter. It's gonna be sorted out at the state level."

McConnell reiterated that the Republican Party's stance on abortion varies across states and emphasized the importance of lawmakers representing the views of their constituents.