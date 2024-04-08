The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident where an engine cowling detached from a Houston-bound Boeing passenger aircraft during takeoff.

The incident involved Southwest Airlines flight 3695, which ascended to approximately 10,300 feet before safely returning to Denver International Airport around 8:15 am on Sunday. The cowling struck the wing flap of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which was subsequently towed to the gate after its return to the airport.

The cowling is a detachable engine cover usually removed for maintenance purposes.

The plane was carrying 135 passengers and six crew members bound for Houston. No one was injured.

Southwest said in a statement to CNN: "We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees."

The airlines added that maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft following the incident.

Boeing declined to provide a comment and referred to Southwest for details regarding the plane and fleet operations.

The incident adds to a series of mechanical problems experienced by Boeing aircraft across various airlines in recent months, raising safety concerns surrounding the company's planes.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun had announced his resignation in March following the jet failures, plunging the aviation giant into turmoil.

Calhoun, under mounting pressure, said he would step down at the end of the year, joined by other senior executives, including Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal.

Boeing's Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope is expected to take over the CEO's role, signaling a shift in leadership during a challenging period for the company.

Larry Kellner, Chairman of the Board, would also depart at Boeing's annual meeting in May, with Steve Mollenkopf, a longstanding Boeing director since 2020, slated to take over as chairman.

According to The Guardian, Calhoun called for an emergency meeting in January after over 170 flights were grounded due to a harrowing mid-air incident involving the ripping out of a plane door.

Calhoun also faced pressure after the recent death of John Barnett, a former Boeing employee-turned-whistleblower. Barnett's death, ruled as a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, occurred shortly after he provided crucial evidence against the company in an ongoing investigation.

Barnett's allegations of malpractice and safety concerns within Boeing have raised serious questions, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the company's practices.