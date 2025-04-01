New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took to the Senate floor for a marathon speech, continuing late into the night, as he voiced strong criticism of decisions made by President Donald Trump's administration.

The Democratic senator has spoken for hours, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Monday evening.

A prominent member of the Senate Democratic leadership, Booker's extended address comes at a time when Democratic leaders in Washington are under mounting pressure from their supporters to take more assertive action against the Trump administration. By the time midnight struck, Booker was still speaking, covering a wide array of issues.

"I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able. I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis," the 55-year-old senator said, CNN reported.

"In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, and the core foundations of our democracy. These are not normal times in America. And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate," he added.

Booker Warns of Harmful Medicaid Cuts as Republicans Propose Spending Reductions

He warned that proposed cuts to Medicaid by congressional Republicans could harm his constituents and Americans nationwide. While Republicans deny plans to cut Medicaid, they have focused on reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, proposing significant spending cuts without specifying which programs would be affected.

Booker also referenced the late Senator John McCain, recalling his crucial health care vote in 2017 and comparing it to the current situation. He pointed out that instead of making real improvements, lawmakers either push for small changes or attempt to dismantle the system without a clear plan, leaving more Americans struggling.

"Senator McCain, I know you wouldn't sanction this, I know you would be screaming, I've seen how angry you can get, John McCain. I've seen you tear people apart on this floor, Democrat and Republican, for doing the same stupid thing over and over again," he said.

Booker highlighted McCain's previous vote against a Republican effort to repeal healthcare without a proper replacement, warning that similar actions could once again put millions of Americans at financial and health risk.

Notable Marathon Speeches in Senate History, Including Strom Thurmond's 24-Hour Protest

In recent years, several senators have given long speeches in the chamber. Jeff Merkley spoke against Neil Gorsuch's nomination in 2017, Chris Murphy spoke about gun control in 2016, Rand Paul protested NSA surveillance programs in 2015, and Ted Cruz spoke against the Affordable Care Act in 2013.

The longest speech on record was delivered by Strom Thurmond, who spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957 to oppose the Civil Rights Act.