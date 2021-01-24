Sen. Ted Cruz and film actor Seth Rogen continued their Twitter feud early Sunday, with the Texas Republican calling Rogen a “moron” for criticizing his stances.

Cruz recently criticized President Joe Biden and his decisions to return the U.S. to the Paris climate accord, which in turn, led Rogen to question Cruz's motives.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz posted on Twitter.

“This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans,” Cruz added.

In 2017, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement, which affects the whole world and not just Parisians. The agreement, which involves greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance, was simply signed in Paris.

Cruz and Rogen went back and forth on Thursday over Twitter over political and non-political topics.

On Friday, Cruz replied to an MGM Studios tweet.

On Saturday, the feud between Rogen and Cruz got heated.

Rogen, 38, has starred in several notable comedy films, including, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," "Pineapple Express," "Funny People," and "Neighbors." He has helped bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease, even speaking before Congress about the issue. Rogen is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cruz, 50, has been in the Senate since 2013. He is a staunch conservative and drew renewed controversy over his objection to the Electoral College vote results. Cruz failed to win the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and after seeking to prevent Trump from winning the nomination, later became one of Trump's strongest supporters.

Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / ALEX WONG