As severe weather continues to batter the Plains, over 8 million people across seven states are facing dangerous conditions this Memorial Day weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri on Saturday. Forecasters have warned that a few long-lived supercells could produce intense tornadoes, accompanied by giant hail and destructive wind gusts, as reported by ABC News.

These storms are expected to intensify in the late afternoon and continue into the evening, posing significant risks for those traveling during the holiday weekend. Authorities urge travelers to stay vigilant and heed severe weather warnings.

By Sunday, the severe weather threat is predicted to move eastward, extending to major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville, and Little Rock. As per CNN, residents in these areas should prepare for damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility of strong tornadoes.

Although Memorial Day itself presents a lower risk of severe weather, the threat will shift to the East Coast. Cities like Charlotte, Richmond, and Baltimore could face severe storms, and the saturated ground in the Northeast may lead to flash flooding, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected on Monday.

Despite the rain, outdoor plans may still be feasible in the morning before the weather deteriorates later in the day.

Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to grip the Gulf Coast. Record highs are anticipated in cities such as Houston, New Orleans, and Miami, with heat index values soaring between 110 and 118 degrees. Heat alerts are in effect across South Texas, impacting over 8 million people, and are expected to remain in place for several days.

As the nation grapples with these weather challenges, safety and preparedness remain paramount for all those affected.