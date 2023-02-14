Emma Mackey has admitted that she wants to "gracefully exit" the popular Netflix series "Sex Education," Games Radar reported.

The 27-year-old French-British actress, who is popularly known for playing Maeve Wiley in the series, told the outlet in an interview that came out Monday that it is because she finds it a bit strange to be portraying a teenager in the show while she is already in her late 20s.

"It's just always tricky, it's different when you're playing a character that is sort of stuck in time," she said. "You know, we're playing 17-year-olds, and we're all almost 30, it is a bit weird."

Mackey clarified that while she considers this role to be a "blessing because it is a launchpad," noting that it has given her "opportunities in different ways."

"But it's something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think," she continued. "We can all move on and take what we learned from Sex Ed as well because it has been a school, quite literally, for all of us."

"It's just wonderful to have had that education and to have that baptism of fire and to have just been flung into that whole world. I think it's made us stronger," she said further.

"Sex Education" is a comedy-drama that revolves around a teenage boy who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic with help of his sex therapist mother and a high school classmate.

Besides Mackey, the show also stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Aimee Lou Wood.

The show came out in 2019, while its second season was dropped in 2020. The third one premiered in 2021, and the fourth season was announced in August 2022.

Mackey will be seen next in the highly anticipated movie "Barbie" alongside Margot Robbie, who will play the titular role. The flick will also star Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell.