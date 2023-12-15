KEY POINTS The Shiba Inu development team is set to transition the Shiba burn from manual to automated

This year is massive for the dog-themed altcoin Shiba Inu, as the developers continue to work on a myriad of projects that will transform the crypto asset from a meme coin to a movement.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem, has a "major announcement" about a "year ending surprise" that will be announced next week.

In the screenshot shared by the Shiba Ecosystem and Shibarium Tech marketing specialist, who used the X handle @LucieSHIB, Kusama also mentioned "Shib is leading innovation" in the world of Web 3.

Unfortunately, the pseudonymous lead developer, recently recognized as one of the most influential people in 2023 by a bitcoin and digital currencies news site, suppressed details of this announcement, and only teased that "next week we have a VERY big announcement."

The Shiba Inu development team, despite being at the receiving end of a "coordinated" FUD attack over the past months, has continued to work hard to achieve its goal of transforming the ecosystem into a truly decentralized one.

Aside from the official rollout of the layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium, which in less than four months following its launch has processed more than 100 million transactions and has an average of over 7 million daily transactions, the development team is also scheduled to transition Shiba burn from manual to automated, which will take effect in January 2024.

"The foremost priority is to consistently build, and equally essential is fostering growth and connections with others. This is the catalyst for genuine development, and it's how Shibarium adoption will soar to new heights," Lucie said when asked by International Business Times for comments on Kusama's latest tease.

Shib, the native currency of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading in the red zone at $0.000009927 as of 5:23 a.m. ET on Friday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 89.05% at $207.66 million.

Shiba Inu's latest price action represents a 2.1% dip in the past 24 hours and a 1.1% loss over the last seven days.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed that Shiba Inu's current circulating supply stands at 589.33T SHIB with its value continuously dipping by 2.1% at a $5.85 billion market cap.