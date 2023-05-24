KEY POINTS A Shiba Inu admin thinks Shibarium could launch in August

The Shiba Inu team has not yet revealed the release date of Shibarium

Shibarium is the layer-2 scalability solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem that is currently in its alpha test

The official release of Shiba Inu's layer-2 scalability solution is "closer than expected" and its major features are game-changing that easily shatter that of other L2 networks.

Shibarium continues to receive major developments that further hyped the Shib Army which has long been anticipating the scalability solution's official rollout.

The admin of Shiba Inu Discord recently dropped major details about Shibarium and they were shared on Twitter by Shiba ecosystem official content marketing specialist who uses the handle @LucieSHIB.

It turns out that Shibarium's official launch is nearing, with the admin noting that "it is closer than what u expect and we are it since things are going in good direction in testing..etc."

Another Shiba Inu admin who uses the Twitter handle Shibarium1 did not officially reveal the specific timeline of the layer-2 scalability solution, but they made an unofficial comment on when they think it would officially launch.

"My own expectation, I repeat my own expectation anytime from now until the end of August hopefully who knows," the admin said.

Lucie also shared multiple screenshots of Certik AMA Discord, revealing major game-changing features of Shiba Inu's layer-2 solution over other similar initiatives.

The same Shiba Inu admin, during the AMA in @CertiK Discord, claimed that unlike other layer-2 solutions available in the industry today, Shibarium is "more decentralized, faster, cheaper hypothetically, more rewarding to users, more products, bigger community and more secure."

They also noted that "in general Shibarium helps all those who would like to build for shiba easily and giving more power to the public community rather than being stuck in Ethereum and waiting for us to develop or hear news from us."

The admin also underlined that "in shibarium whatever is being there will always help our ecosystem such as using $BONE the gas token and the burning of $SHIB from transactions and other products."

They also called Shibarium the "blockchain of the people" and explained that it is "designed to provide people, developers and IRL businesses with a faster transaction speed and lower fees compared to other blockchains including Ethereum, making it a cost-effective option for those interested in blockchain technology."

They further said that Shibarium "ensures secure and transparent creation and exchange of digital assets." In addition, it serves as a base for the development of decentralized applications (DApps), including Shib - The Metaverse (Shib.io), Shiba Eternity, and various other products, projects, platforms, and services within the broader Shiba Inu community.