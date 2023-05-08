The Shiba Inu development team might drop several major announcements this month based on the recent hints given out by the community's Discord and Telegram admin.

SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has seen a drop in its value over the past weeks but it appears that the development team, headed by its pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the crypto asset that others view as just a meme coin would be globally known as a "revolution."

Aside from the highly anticipated launch of Shibarium, which Kusama previously said could happen in two to four months, it seems that the development team has a lot of things in store for the Shib Army and some of them would be revealed as early as this month.

The information came directly from the horse's mouth on Shiba Inu's official Telegram channel. The channel's admin, who goes by the name Something Special (maybe), was asked by a user if there is any good news coming.

The admin coyly replied, "very very soon," and said it would be announced this month when the user, in a follow-up question, asked if they can "hope" the good news would be announced in May.

When pressed to provide more details regarding the query, the Telegram admin confirmed that it would be about "multiple things," but refused to divulge more details and instead asked the community to wait for the official announcements.

Interestingly, Shiba Inu content marketing specialist and fierce Shib Army who goes by the Twitter handle @LucieShib, in a recent tweet seemingly backed the Telegram admin's claim and may have offered some details about these major announcements in the community.

One of the major announcements that might drop in May could have something to do with a new partnershib (Shiba Inu peak for partnership) deal the team has recently closed.

"In addition to the announcement of Cold wallet, Metaverse Rocket Pond, Shib scores many new partnerships...,"the Shiba Inu content marketing specialist tweeted, adding that "The $SHIB brand is like new Coca Cola, Many copies, but the fake Coke tastes terrible."

In addition to the announcement of Cold wallet, Metaverse Rocket Pond, Shib scores many new partnershibs…



The $SHIB brand is like new Coca Cola. 😝



Many copies, but the fake Coke tastes terrible. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) May 8, 2023

it is worth noting that the Shiba Inu development team has not yet said anything related to these major announcements happening this month.

While some are speculating that this might be related to Shibarium the layer-2 scalability solution of the community, others think it may have something to do with "Shiba Eternity," or "Shiboshi."

SHIB saw a 5.28% drop in its value over the past 24 hours and was trading in the red zone at $0.000008938 with a 24-hour volume of $137,485,543 as of 4:26 a.m. ET, according to the latest data from CoinmarketCap.