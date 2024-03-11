In a surprising turn of events, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has voiced concerns over the potential ban of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the U.S. In an interview with CNBC TV on Monday, Trump warned that such a ban would only serve to benefit Meta's Facebook platform.

"Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people," Trump stated emphatically.

This unexpected stance marks a departure from Trump's previous rhetoric, as he had threatened to ban TikTok during his presidency. However, in a recent post on Thursday night, Trump expressed support for TikTok amid congressional efforts to push for Chinese divestment from the app. In the same post, he launched a scathing attack on Facebook.

"If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck (Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) will double their business," Trump said, adding, "I don't want Facebook, who cheated in last election, doing better."

The significance of Trump's statements lies in their potential impact on the ongoing debate surrounding TikTok's future in the U.S. With Trump being the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee, his support for TikTok could influence the direction of future legislation and regulatory decisions regarding the app.

The issue of TikTok's ownership and its implications for national security has been a contentious topic in recent years, with concerns raised about the Chinese government's access to user data. Efforts to address these concerns have included calls for Chinese divestment from TikTok and proposals to ban the app altogether.