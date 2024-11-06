A new chart highlighting the demographics of who voted for what candidate in the 2024 election revealed that more women voted for Donald Trump this election than they did in 2020.

Female voters' support for Trump grew about 5% from 2020 to 2024, according to a review of election data by the Financial Times. Republican support from white, non-college women also rose about 5%.

Women voted for Trump more than in 2020



Every tracked group except for 65+ and white college educated women did. pic.twitter.com/nno9Rop5ku — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) November 6, 2024

The data also showed a significant jump in support for Trump in younger demographics, as support from those in the 18 to 29 age range rose nearly 20%, and support from those ages 30 to 44 rose about 15%.

The only groups that did not vote more Republican this election were white college women and voters older than 65. Both groups saw about a 5% rise respectively in support for Democrats and Kamala Harris.

Harris also appeared to lose support from minority groups, as Hispanic, Asian and Black voters all shifted more Republican. Support for Trump from Hispanic voters rose nearly 15%, nearly 20% from Asian voters and about 10% more from Black voters.

The graph noted that despite the shift, Hispanic, Asian, Black and female voters still remain on the Democratic side of the spectrum as a whole. However, female voters were just barely ruled to be more Democratic than Republican following this recent election.

Originally published by Latin Times.