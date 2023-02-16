KEY POINTS The shooting was reported at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Wednesday evening

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is providing full support to El Paso

One person was dead and three others were injured in a shooting inside a mall in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

El Paso Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez confirmed one person was arrested in connection with the shooting. They also suspect another individual's involvement in the incident, USA Today reported.

"We have one person in custody," Gomez said at a news conference. "We don't have any active shooters at this time. All we know right now is that it's isolated to Cielo Vista Mall."

The name, age or other details of the suspect were not revealed.

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed a large police presence outside Cielo Vista Mall. Footage showed people running out of the mall. Civilians were asked to avoid the area.

Police were informed about the shooting at around 5.10 p.m. ET and multiple law enforcement units were dispatched to the scene. Gomez said El Paso police, including the SWAT team, and units from other agencies were working to clear the scene.

"Right now, the units are clearing the mall, they are gathering the witnesses," Gomez said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted he will extend full support to the city to deal with the tragic situation.

I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 16, 2023

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, condemned the incident and demanded stricter gun laws.

How about gun violence prevention legislation for our community’s security?



You promised you would take action after the August 3rd shooting and you’ve done nothing but loosen gun laws.



The legislature is in session. Be a man of your word for once and do something! https://t.co/oc8uOf2WsK — Veronica Escobar (@vgescobar) February 16, 2023

The shooting took place next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people in 2019. The latest incident came just three days after the Walmart shooter pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Former Representative Beto O'Rourke in a statement said, "I don't know the details yet. But what I do know is that I love this town and I will do everything I can to stop this from happening again."

This shooting at Cielo Vista is painful for El Paso, especially the families of those killed at the nearby Walmart in 2019.



I dont know the details yet. But what I do know is that I love this town and I will do everything I can to stop this from happening again. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2023

The gunfires reportedly erupted in the food court of the mall. Anyone looking for their loved ones should go to the Family Reception Center at Burges High School's main gym.

This is a developing story.