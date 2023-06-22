KEY POINTS Shibarium has no official release date yet but the Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer said it is 'next'

Kusama said they were victorious over fudders

SHIB is on the uptrend with 10.59% gain and was trading in the green zone as of 3:57 a.m. ET on Thursday

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, teased the Shib Army that "Shibarium is next," claimed victory over FUD (fears, uncertainties and doubts) and assured the community that while it started strong, it will "finish stronger."

Kusama, in their latest Medium blog, provided a slew of exciting updates to the Shib Army, or the ever-loyal and fierce members of the Shiba Inu community, on what the team has recently accomplished and what initiatives to look forward to.

The lead developer said while they understand and respect the "community's eager inquiry of 'WEN'" -- the Shiba speak for the specific release date of Shibarium, the layer-2 scalability solution bound to come out sometime this year -- they admitted they are still seeking more profound answers into how to further achieve total decentralization of the ecosystem and still in "reflective contemplation on the vast implications of Ryoshi's Vision, and the profound meaning held within its impending realization."

Kusama, however, assured the Shib Army that "the decentralized teams near completion of Shibarium where $BONE will prove its utility as [a] gas token for the L2 blockchain." They also noted that Shibarium is the next project on the cards "now that the final piece of the puzzle is available," but hinted at the possibility that there could be "one or two more surprises on the way in between"

The enigmatic lead developer, who has a knack for using cryptic statements and giving riddles instead of providing answers to some questions raised by the community, also teased another major initiative launching either "alongside" or "right before" the official rollout of the layer-2 scalability solution.

Kusama called it the "Worldpaper" and described it as "a deep dive into all the aspects of Shib; the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms, and services including but not limited to Shib, Bone, Leash, Treat."

The said document will also "explain a long-term plan for full and complete decentralization, our new official partners (and a reminder of current ones), and all details you all want and crave. It's a bit different than the Woofpaper as this paper is about 'changing (I prefer the word saving... but I digress) the WORLD via decentralization.'"

Kusama proudly claimed victory over the amount of effort they put into designing a "truly decentralized world that will not go quietly into the night" as what fudders, or those spreading FUD would otherwise make others believe.

Kusama also seemingly suggested they are saying goodbye to the community, but not in the context of leaving the Shib Army alone or abandoning the Shiba Inu.

The pseudonymous lead developer said very soon, his position in the community "will no longer be necessary" when the ecosystem achieves "multi-token governance, finalize all Ryoshi checklist items (including Shibacon), complete all initiatives (Shiba Eternity Game, F&B, AI, Dao's, Shibarium etc), and prove to the world that we not only start strong but finish even stronger."

Following the release of Kusama's latest blog, SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, saw a massive surge in its price showing a 10.59% gain. It was trading in the green zone at $0.000008204 over the past 24 hours with a 24-hour trading volume up by 121.32% at $259 million as of 3:57 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.