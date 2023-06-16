KEY POINTS Shiba Inu launched Shibacals this week

Shibacals is a collaboration studio that bridges the in-real-life and digital world

Kusama said Shibacals was developed for the greater community in mind

The Shib Army is now slowly realizing the almost limitless possibilities of Shibacals, the recently launched Shiba Inu service, whose launch, according to the ecosystem's pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, is "one more step closer to Shibarium."

Following a series of teases from Kusama, Shiba Inu officials and popular Shib Armies, the team unveiled Shibacals on Thursday. It is a Shiba Inu service that allows users to create authenticated high-quality products while giving them the ability to turn NFTs into in-real-life assets.

Kusama, in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, disclosed that Shibacals was developed with the greater community in mind, noting that the "service for the greater community not just Shib."

The pseudonymous lead developer also informed the Shib Army via the Shibarum Telegram account that Shibacals' launch puts the community a step closer to Shibarium, the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which is believed to roll out sometime this year.

With Shibacals' launch, the Shib Army is slowly realizing the possibilities that service brings to the table.

A Shiba Ecosystem official content marketing specialist who uses the Twitter handle @LucieSHIB offered some creative ideas on how the community could use the service and benefit from it.

"Hey #Shiboshis! Are you, like me, thinking about your hoodie design? My Boshi is perfection!!! Fight me! Show me yours," the content marketing specialist tweeted, showing front and back pictures of her conceptualized hoodie printed with a Shiboshi.

Lucie also tweeted about the Champion hoodie contest, one of the highly-requested collaborations many Shib Armies have long been requesting.

With the Shibacals, the Shib Army does not only get the chance to get their hands on the Champion hoodie with Shiba Inu design, but they can also participate in a contest and have their design chosen as the official print on Champion's hoodies.

A Shiba Short Stories creator who uses the Twitter handle @Ttello77 also shared another way the Shiba Inu community can enjoy Shibacals. In her tweet, she teased about "only the beginning" and thanked Shibacals for having done a "fantastic job with our statue."

"Imagine attending Shiba-themed events, meetups, and conferences where you can connect with fellow Shiba enthusiasts face-to-face. It's a chance to strengthen bonds, share ideas, and create memories that will last a lifetime. The power of community is truly limitless," Lucie said in another tweet.

"The IRL component will also open doors to exciting collaborations with brands, influencers, and organizations that align with our values and mission. Together, we can create partnerships that bring unique experiences, exclusive merchandise, and special events to the Shiba community," she added.

Hey #ShibaArmy, let's talk about the electrifying prospect of connecting the In-Real-Life (IRL) component of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem! @shibacals ( follow them! ) 🌐🚀



Shiba Inu is not just a digital phenomenon, but a community that thrives on real-world interactions. We're… pic.twitter.com/SOOS3QQbgg — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 16, 2023

"Stay tuned as we reveal more details and progress regarding the In-Real-Life component of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. We can't wait to embark on this exciting adventure together, where our online connections transcend into vibrant, meaningful moments shared offline," Lucie shared, adding that Shibacals can make Plushies, Toys (Vinyl & Resin), Headphones, Apparel, Chess Sets, Checkers Sets and More coming soon!"