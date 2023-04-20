KEY POINTS Christine Brown celebrated her birthday with a nacho date with fiancé David Woolley

Christine shared a series of snaps of them enjoying nachos on Instagram

Fans claimed the date was a dig at Kody Brown and what he wrote in "Becoming Sister Wives"

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown sparked speculations that she's shading her ex-husband Kody Brown in her recent post with her new love, fiancé David Woolley.

Christine shared a series of snaps with Woolley to document how she celebrated her 51st birthday Tuesday. They had a nacho date, and she accompanied the post with a short caption.

"Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou," she wrote.

"Sister Wives" fans were quick to speculate that she was shading her ex-husband in her post.

"The shade is amazing over here," one commented with a face with tears of joy emoji. Her fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown, commented on the meal and its apparent connection to their ex by leaving a laughing emoji and two heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

"Such a great clap back," another added with a face with tears of joy emoji. A fourth commenter wrote, "I'm so happy the nacho story has come full circle someone who appreciates them and you!!"

"Find someone who loves the way you look when you eat nachos!" a fifth follower opined.

Christine was previously in a spiritual union with Kody, 54. They tied the knot in 1994. They share six children — son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. They announced their separation in 2021.

The falling out of their marriage was well-documented on their reality show on TLC and included in Kody's 2012 book "Becoming Sister Wives." In an excerpt of the publication shared via Reddit, Kody detailed how he felt about Christine eating nachos in his car.

Kody recalled being on a road trip with Christine, whom he found to be the "cutest girl in the world" even if she was "a little chubby." Kody admitted he was young and superficial because he cared about physical appearance.

"Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I'd ever seen. The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn't watch her eat them. She must have been starving because she was eating so quickly, and there was chili sauce and nacho cheese everywhere," he added.

"Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship. It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her—in fact, I liked her very much—but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little."

Kody is still legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, Christine, Janelle and Meri have all broken up with him, Us Weekly reported.

Christine has since moved on from Kody and their plural marriage. Last week, the 51-year-old reality star announced his engagement to Woolley.

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!" she shared on Instagram, along with a photo of them with her rocking her engagement ring. She also added the hashtags for "engaged," "new world," "soulmates" and "love of my life."