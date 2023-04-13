KEY POINTS Christine Brown announced her engagement to David Woolley Thursday

Fans had mixed reactions to the news, with some telling her to slow down and others showing support

Christine went public with her romance with Woolley on Valentine's Day

Christine Brown is getting married again.

Over a year after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown, the "Sister Wives" star, 50, revealed via Instagram Thursday that she is engaged to David Woolley.

Christine shared a photo of her and her fiancé hugging, with her left hand on his chest as she showed off her diamond engagement ring.

"We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!" she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags for "engaged," "new world," "soulmates" and "love of my life."

She first revealed she was dating someone new on Valentine’s Dayhttps://t.co/ez2T9zNYlk — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2023

The reality TV star's post received mixed reactions from fans. Some asked her to slow down because she and Woolley have been dating for less than a year. But many were also happy for her.

"I have literally never been so happy for a stranger. Congratulations, Christine. From the bottom of my heart, you deserve happiness more than most in this world!!" one fan commented.

Another added, "YAYYYYY!!!! Can we please get a Christine & David show now?!?! 'Monogamy, after plural marriage.'"

"No!!! Way too fast! Nope," a third person said.

"All these comments about her needing to 'slow down' is ridiculous... This woman is 50 years old and was in a bad marriage for 20+ years. She knows what she doesn't want! She is mature enough to understand and know what she wants and deserves... I am very happy for you both!!!! Congratulations," a fourth commenter wrote.

Another follower expressed support for Christine and Woolley's decision, writing, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

Christine opened up about her engagement to Woolley during an interview with Us Weekly Thursday. She didn't hide her excitement to spend the rest of her life with him.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told the outlet. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

In February, Christine announced that she has a new man in her life. At the time, she didn't name him or share a photo of him, but she had nothing but praise for her beau.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for. [He's] incredible with [my and Kody's daughter] Truely. He's absolutely a dream come true," Christine said.

The TLC star went public with her relationship with Woolley on Valentine's Day. She shared a series of photos of them. In some shots, they were accompanied by their grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," she wrote.

Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after being together in a plural marriage for nearly 30 years. The pair shares six children together: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13.