KEY POINTS Christine Brown and David Woolley made their Instagram debut as a couple Tuesday

Christine shared three photos of them on Instagram to mark their first Valentine's Day

Woolley is the first man Christine introduced to fans following her split from Kody Brown

Christine Brown had finally revealed her new love.

The "Sister Wives" star, 50, shared last week that she is dating someone "exclusively," more than a year after her split from Kody Brown, but she kept her new boyfriend's identity a secret at the time.

But fans need not wonder who the mystery man is because Christine went Instagram official with her new love, David Woolley, on Valentine's Day, Us Weekly reported.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned photos of them Tuesday. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took [its] first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

The reality star added hashtags for "blessed, "soulmate," "feeling good," "love my life" and "partner."

Christine's post received supportive messages from fans, who were happy to see her in a new relationship after she walked away from her plural marriage with her husband of 25 years Kody in November 2021.

"The best part of this...you don't have to share him with anyone else. You get all his attention!!!!" one follower commented.

Another wrote, "Can someone say UPGRADE!!!!! Look at that REAL man!!!!!!! So freaking happy for you!!!!!!!!!!"

"A woman that knows her worth and went out and got what she deserves! We love to see it!" a third supporter wrote.

"[Oh my god], I am just a fan, but I have followed your journey so closely and I am SO happy for you!!! I wish all the best for you and your new journey in love," another commenter added, along with a red heart emoji.

Christine first revealed that she has a new man in her life on Feb. 7 via a video she shared on her Instagram Story. She gushed over her beau, describing him as "wonderful and romantic and so kind" and saying he was "everything I've been looking for."

She told her followers that she would be "keeping him" to herself for the time being but promised to later "share pictures and everything."

"I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited," she added.

Christine announced in October 2022 that she was dating again. But at the time, she said those were casual dates because she wasn't looking for a serious romance.

"Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."