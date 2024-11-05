Jazzland, a former Six Flags theme park in New Orleans, is scheduled for demolition.

Originally opened in 2000, the park filed bankruptcy to reduce its debt by $1.8 billion after flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina. It never regained its footing and later closed in 2005.

For nearly two decades the park stood abandoned, until now. Developer Troy Henry, who plans to redevelop the area is looking forward to the area's next chapter, reported the Associated Press.

Henry described the demolition as "a happy day," marking progress for the site that remains a relic of the past with locals.

Henry's development partnership, Bayou Phoenix, wants to redevelop the area with attractions that the community needs and will help improve tourism.

The proposal includes a warehouse, educational facility, water park, hotel, e-sports arena, and a movie studio.

"We're excited about the progress," Henry told the Associated Press.

According to the news outlet, the demolition will be orchestrated by Smoot Construction.

Currently, the Industrial Development Board of the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority are the owners of the site through a title transfer..

The project will finalize tenant agreements by the end of the year with updates as early as November 12.