KEY POINTS Founder Pastor Kelby said SCF whales donated over $130,000 toward the building's construction

Kelby said the mission is to share lessons from books that helped him throughout life

The community has its 'chickenmandments' that include 'hodling'

In the vast world of crypto memecoins is a rising token that wants to build a physical church in Texas where its growing community can gather and meet with "brothers of the broth."

The Solana-based memecoin has soared to a $130 million market cap less than two weeks since its launch on token launch factory Pump.fun. It has since gained a steady following on X and Telegram, and is gaining more and more interest in the crypto space.

The Ultimate Goal

In a recent appearance at Decrypt's What's the Meta podcast, Pastor Kelby, the founder of the Church of the Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF), said the community will "try to build a church in Marfa, Texas."

He revealed that the team has already found a property where the church will be built, and the community's whales have donated more than $130,000 for the purchase of the property. He has also visited the plot of land and has communicated with a building company as SFC continues to grow its community. As of early Monday, SCF has more than 8,000 subscribers on its Telegram channel and has more than 16,000 followers on X.

"What you think, you become" pic.twitter.com/bcXycC65Kv — Church of the Smoking Chicken Fish (@ChurchOfTheSCF) September 1, 2024

The Token's Mission

Pastor Kelby said the memecoin's mission is to share lessons from books that helped guide him in life, including "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership." Since the church building has yet to be constructed, Pastor Kelby is holding his sermons on X Spaces. In last Thursday's Spaces session, more than a thousand listeners tuned in.

"While we sit here being blessed with social influence, the greatest thing I could do would be to disseminate positive, educative things," he said.

Pastor Kelby founded SCF with a friend but was soon left to grow the dream alone. He said he wanted to "prove a point" by educating people.

The 10 Commandments

As with other religions, SCF also has a set of rules that its members should follow – it has its own 10 "Chickenmandments" that include:

"Thou shalt hold so he is richer than thou that sold,"

"Do not covet another man's meme," and

"Thou shalt treat your brothers $SOL (the native token of the Solana blockchain) as if it is your own."

In sharing the lessons he learned from various books, Pastor Kelby believes the token has a deep intent toward helping humanity. On what the physical church will actually look like, he said supporters can imagine "waking into the smell of Marlboro lingering in the air."

This is how it be when @PastorKelby starts spitting that wisdom at the sermons so make sure you start tuning in to The Church of the Smoking Chicken Fish I guarantee you’ll learn something new every time and leave feeling fresh and rejuvenated mentally🚬🐔🐟 pic.twitter.com/MmkeR7ADKN — $SCF MisterMane (@TrumpForPresSol) September 1, 2024

The church will also have a "Marlboro Red dispenser," and a "statue of Lord Fishnu." Finally, churchgoers will see Pastor Kelby "casually baptizing Raoul Pal in a tub of [chicken] broth." Pal is a Web3 figure and the co-founder of financial media platform Real Vision Group.