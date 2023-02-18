The wait for new "Saturday Night Live" episodes is almost over, but unfortunately, fans will have to wait one more week until the hiatus ends.

However, there are several programs that "SNL" viewers may want to watch on Feb. 18 as they wait for new skits.

"Hall Pass" (9:30 p.m. ET, MTV) When best friends Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis) are given permission to take a week-long break from their marriages, they realize living the single life isn't as fun as they thought it would be.

Sudeikis has a long history with "SNL," including writer, cast member, and host. Meanwhile, his castmates Wilson and Christina Applegate have put their comedic talents to work as hosts on the NBC comedy sketch show.

"Mean Girls" (10 p.m. ET, E! Network) When high school student Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) moves from Africa to Illinois, she joins the exclusive clique known as "The Plastics." However, Cady's mission to spy on the meanest girls in school takes a turn when she begins to act like them.

The screenplay for "Mean Girls" was written by "Saturday Night Live" alum Tina Fey, who also had a supporting role in the 2004 film. Meanwhile, Lohan has had the privilege of hosting the show four times.

"Avengers: Infinity War" (11: 30 p.m. ET, FX) Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the rest of the Avengers team up to an epic battle to try to Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can collect all six Infinity Stones and inflict his evil on the universe.

The ensemble cast of the Marvel film produced a long list of "SNL" hosts. Castmembers Downey Jr., Hemsworth, Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Peter Dinklage, Idris Elba, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the late Chadwick Boseman have all hosted the late-night show.

"The Blind Side" (11:30 p.m. ET, TBS) Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and her husband, Sean (Tim McGraw), take in an emotionally traumatized African-American high-school student, who soon realizes his potential as a football player and a student.

McGraw pulled "SNL" hosting duties back in 2008 with musical guests Ludacris and T-Pain.

"Saturday Night Live" will return from hiatus on Feb. 25 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Jack White.