Donald Trump
Donald Trump called Liz Cheney "a very dumb individual" during a rally in Glendale, Arizona, before suggesting that they try surrounding her with guns. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Social media critics were erupting Saturday after Donald Trump appeared to simulate oral sex with a dead microphone at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump pumped the podium mic up and down, made an "O" with his lips, then ducked his head up and down, eliciting laughter from supporters, who appeared to be on the same joke at the Friday night rally.

NJ.com goofed that Trump pulled a "Linda Lovelace" on his mic, which occurred during a four-minute tirade about his broken equipment. At one point he asked the crowd if they wanted him to "knock the hell out of the people" responsible for the failure. Supporters cheered.

The former president's critical niece, Mary Trump, had one of the best comebacks on X, warning that what Trump appeared to be doing is the "only job he will bring back" if he wins the election.

But there were lots of other funny — and scathing — comments. So many that "#TrumpIsGoingDown" was trending on X.

