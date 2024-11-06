A social media user is being praised for accurately prophesying before the 2020 election that Donald Trump would run against and defeat Kamala Harris four years later.

"what if trump loses and then runs against kamala harris in 4 years and wins," X user @phonybone posted on Nov. 3, 2020.

On Wednesday, he retweeted his original post, captioned, "my bad."

"I was able to deduce this through the powers of historical materialism," he added in a follow-up retweet.

Users flooded his comments, with many hailing his psychic abilities while asking him to answer some of their most burning questions.

One user commented, "now predict 2028 pls."

A man who claimed to be from Nigeria then asked him to predict what would happen to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the potential outcome of the country's 2027 election.

I am from Nigerian.



What's the future of this man, please. He is the president of my country !!!



PS : a large number of Nigerians didn't vote for this man at the last general elections, but hey, we have to live with it till 2027.



Other X users had some not-so-pressing questions, such as the Superbowl outcome and which lottery numbers to play.

Can you please tell me the results of tomorrow’s lottery jackpot in Florida?



X user @realonx1 reshared an equally prescient comment from 2020.

