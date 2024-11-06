Trump Prediction_11062024_1
Social media users can't get enough of an X user's accurate prediction of the 2024 presidential election, posted in 2020. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

A social media user is being praised for accurately prophesying before the 2020 election that Donald Trump would run against and defeat Kamala Harris four years later.

"what if trump loses and then runs against kamala harris in 4 years and wins," X user @phonybone posted on Nov. 3, 2020.

On Wednesday, he retweeted his original post, captioned, "my bad."

"I was able to deduce this through the powers of historical materialism," he added in a follow-up retweet.

Users flooded his comments, with many hailing his psychic abilities while asking him to answer some of their most burning questions.

One user commented, "now predict 2028 pls."

A man who claimed to be from Nigeria then asked him to predict what would happen to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the potential outcome of the country's 2027 election.

Other X users had some not-so-pressing questions, such as the Superbowl outcome and which lottery numbers to play.

X user @realonx1 reshared an equally prescient comment from 2020.

Originally published by Latin Times

Twitter Donald trump