An observation about Disney theme park names has sparked a lively debate online following fans noticing that Disneyland contains "LA" (referencing Los Angeles, California), while Disney World includes "ORL" (for Orlando, Florida).

The revelation, highlighted in a viral NBC Palm Springs segment, had viewers questioning whether the letter placements were deliberate. However, critics quickly pointed out that Disneyland is actually located in Anaheim, not Los Angeles, and Disney World is officially in Lake Buena Vista, not Orlando.

Social media users were divided. Skeptics joked about the lack of similar patterns in international parks like Disneyland Paris or Shanghai Disneyland. Others admitted they were stunned by the supposed coincidence, with one user exclaiming, "This has honestly never EVER occurred to me."

This has honestly never EVER occurred to me.

Whether coincidence or clever design, the internet remains divided over the "hidden message" in Disney's iconic park names.

Originally published by Latin Times.