Social Media Users Flip Out Over 'Hidden Message' in Disney Theme Park Names: 'This Never EVER Occurred to Me'
Social media users are divided on whether or not the letter placement was deliberate.
An observation about Disney theme park names has sparked a lively debate online following fans noticing that Disneyland contains "LA" (referencing Los Angeles, California), while Disney World includes "ORL" (for Orlando, Florida).
The revelation, highlighted in a viral NBC Palm Springs segment, had viewers questioning whether the letter placements were deliberate. However, critics quickly pointed out that Disneyland is actually located in Anaheim, not Los Angeles, and Disney World is officially in Lake Buena Vista, not Orlando.
Social media users were divided. Skeptics joked about the lack of similar patterns in international parks like Disneyland Paris or Shanghai Disneyland. Others admitted they were stunned by the supposed coincidence, with one user exclaiming, "This has honestly never EVER occurred to me."
Whether coincidence or clever design, the internet remains divided over the "hidden message" in Disney's iconic park names.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Trump Trolls Trudeau At Mar-a-Lago Meeting, Tells Him Canada Can Become '51st State' After Tariffs Kill Its Economy
-
Soldiers Vs Office Chairs: South Korea's Martial Law Standoff
-
An RFK Jr. Fan Convinced Canada's Second Largest City To Remove Fluoride From Drinking Water
-
Brain Stimulation Can Help Injured People Walk: Study
-
Musk $55.8 B Tesla Pay Deal Again Rejected By US Judge
-
Deepfakes Weaponised To Target Pakistan's Women Leaders