Social Media Users Poke Fun at Biden for Appearing to Wander Into Amazon Rainforest After Speech: 'And He Was Never Seen Again'
"someone pull on his leash," one X user joked.
President Biden made a historic trip to the Amazon on Sunday to reiterate the urgency on climate change, but what really got social media users talking was his exit.
Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the rainforest in Brazil, where he reiterated that "the clean energy revolution" is already underway and nobody, including Donald Trump, can reverse what he has started.
At the end of his address, Biden offered a short wave before wandering into the nearby greenery, and social media users could not get enough of the clip.
The 12-second Pop Base video went viral on X, with many users making jokes at the president's expense.
One X user couldn't get enough of Joe walking "straight into the trees" instead of down the clear pathway.
Another joked the president had been "released back into the wild" following his four-year presidency term.
X user @thegaywhostrayd quipped the president preferred wandering into the Amazon forest to going home to "face Jill, Nancy and Kamala again."
Another compared him to a famous scene from "Pulp Fiction," featuring John Travolta.
X user @bilawalsidhu joked the president was recreating the "Jurassic Park" opening.
One X user referenced a quote from "Madame Web" that went viral last year. In it, Dakota Johnson's character inexplicably states, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."
One X user inferred Biden is a dog whose leash needs to be pulled.
"Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to vanish without a trace into the Amazon Rainforest," another said, poking fun at Biden's historic trip.
Another X user joked that Biden is now allowed to do side quests.
"that one friend w no car after the hangout," @ASTR0ZOMBIEZ added.
Another X user compared Biden's casual getup and setting to "Survivor" host Jeff Probst.
And X user @arianatorswildt used Biden's puzzling exit as an opportunity to drum up anticipation for the "Wicked" movie premiere.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
