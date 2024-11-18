President Biden made a historic trip to the Amazon on Sunday to reiterate the urgency on climate change, but what really got social media users talking was his exit.

Biden became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the rainforest in Brazil, where he reiterated that "the clean energy revolution" is already underway and nobody, including Donald Trump, can reverse what he has started.

At the end of his address, Biden offered a short wave before wandering into the nearby greenery, and social media users could not get enough of the clip.

The 12-second Pop Base video went viral on X, with many users making jokes at the president's expense.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/jdO9O73DoC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2024

One X user couldn't get enough of Joe walking "straight into the trees" instead of down the clear pathway.

i'm sorry but him walking straight into the trees when there's a very clear designated pathway is frying me LMFAOOOOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/s3qVQEs3nd — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) November 17, 2024

Another joked the president had been "released back into the wild" following his four-year presidency term.

heartwarming ❤️joe biden released back into the wild after presidency https://t.co/h2E8qdmS1R — 1225jollypeter (@scoot9186) November 17, 2024

X user @thegaywhostrayd quipped the president preferred wandering into the Amazon forest to going home to "face Jill, Nancy and Kamala again."

Rather than have to go home to DC and face Jill, Nancy and Kamala again, a sleepy Joe Biden wanders off into the Amazon forest instead. Can't blame him.pic.twitter.com/AVnLwnfsVt — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) November 17, 2024

Another compared him to a famous scene from "Pulp Fiction," featuring John Travolta.

Biden wandering into the rainforest: pic.twitter.com/jIO0FRGQjX — Mean Green Mother (@Mean_Grn_Mother) November 17, 2024

X user @bilawalsidhu joked the president was recreating the "Jurassic Park" opening.

Bro did the opening for Jurassic park pic.twitter.com/zWv2YhAuC0 — Bilawal Sidhu (@bilawalsidhu) November 18, 2024

One X user referenced a quote from "Madame Web" that went viral last year. In it, Dakota Johnson's character inexplicably states, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."

joe biden was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died https://t.co/hzHMVJ3PiP — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) November 17, 2024

One X user inferred Biden is a dog whose leash needs to be pulled.

he’s wandering away someone pull on his leash pic.twitter.com/0YGNbRMB5R — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) November 17, 2024

"Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to vanish without a trace into the Amazon Rainforest," another said, poking fun at Biden's historic trip.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to vanish without a trace into the Amazon Rainforest https://t.co/HhCJfog8h0 — carl 🥦 (@NightlifeMingus) November 17, 2024

Another X user joked that Biden is now allowed to do side quests.

They’re letting him do side quests now 💀😭 — Ryan Estabrooke (@EstaRyan12) November 17, 2024

"that one friend w no car after the hangout," @ASTR0ZOMBIEZ added.

that one friend w no car after the hangout https://t.co/PntfEPYql4 — madi ☠︎ (@ASTR0ZOMBIEZ) November 17, 2024

Another X user compared Biden's casual getup and setting to "Survivor" host Jeff Probst.

Biden looks like he's about tell you the tribe has spoken pic.twitter.com/YSdJalJF7Y — Deanna Schwartz (@deannaschwartzz) November 17, 2024

And X user @arianatorswildt used Biden's puzzling exit as an opportunity to drum up anticipation for the "Wicked" movie premiere.

me on my way to see wicked on november 22 pic.twitter.com/eZDuFqdfn0 — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) November 17, 2024

