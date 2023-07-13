KEY POINTS Joe Manganiello shared a blurry photo of him and his wife, Sofia Vergara, to mark her 51st birthday

Several fans reacted since they felt his post was cold and lacked a drop of love for Vergara

The Hollywood actress celebrated her birthday on a luxury trip to Italy with her friends

Is there trouble in paradise between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello? Fans think so after seeing his dry birthday greeting for the "Modern Family" star.

Vergara turned a year older Monday. Her husband made the day extra special by giving her a shoutout on social media.

Manganiello shared a blurry throwback photo of them on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!"

However, fans were not impressed with his post and disliked his "dry" way of celebrating his wife's special day. Several wondered if things were okay between the celebrity couple. Others speculated the couple could be splitting up.

"Am I the only one who doesn't like the way it sounds? 'Sofia'.... not even 'My love, My beloved wife,'" one asked. Another added, "Ok, this is weird. I'm scared."

"Sofia on tour celebrating her 51st birthday without her beloved????. That smells of separation to me.... what a shame!!!!" another commented.

"Something is off. Cold message for her, and has two stories about his dog's birthday. And Sofia has not even said thank you," a fourth commenter opined.

"What a cold greeting [cold face emoji], not a drop of love expressed Joe Manganiello," a different user wrote.

"Was thinking the exact same thing, that's not the norm. Please tell [me] divorce is not in sight. I love you guys together," another follower commented.

"Think a divorce is around the corner [thinking face emoji] just saying," a different netizen added.

Some joked about the "Spider-Man" star's choice of photo. According to them, it wasn't the best quality shot of them.

"Man, you picked the lowest quality picture ever!" one wrote with multiple face with tears of joy emoji. Another jokingly added, "Wasn't there a more pixelated photo man?"

Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday on a luxurious vacation in Italy with her friends, People reported. She marked the event by sharing a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

"Waking up here on my 51st birthday!" she wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji. "Still with health, dreams, energy, (my knees already hurt [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]) but with a lot of joy to live! Thank you all for the messages!!"

"Since June Joe hasn't been with you, not even on July 4th?? Hmmmm trouble in paradise? Separated, getting a divorce????" a fan commented on Vergara's post. Another shared the same sentiment, writing, "Wondering the same... Hope they are fine, such a beautiful couple."

Vergara and Manganiello have been married for seven years already. They tied the knot on Nov. 21, 2015, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, per Brides.