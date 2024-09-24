KEY POINTS Solana Seeker, unveiled at Token2049, presented as 'the definitive Web3 mobile device'

The crypto-first device reportedly now has $70 million in pre-orders

Solana Mobile was founded 'with the mission of taking crypto mobile,' said Solana Labs' CEO

Leading blockchain Solana has unveiled its next-generation cryptocurrency smartphone, the Seeker, at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, and the upcoming phone marks a significant step in Solana's mission of delivering what could be the everything platform and phone in one.

The Seeker took the Token2049 stage, with Solana presenting the smartphone as "the definitive Web3 mobile device," with the Solana ecosystem just within a user's pocket.

Special Specs Set for 2025 Release

The newly-unveiled smartphone is set to ship early next year, offering better improvements compared to its predecessor, the Saga.

1/ We’ve been deep in build mode for months, and we’re excited to show you what we've been working on.



Introducing the next chapter of Solana Mobile: the Solana Seeker 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/2UW3Wqhymw — Seeker | Solana Mobile (@solanamobile) September 19, 2024

Better Specs – Solana promised better cameras, a higher-quality screen, and an upgraded battery, as well as a more portable design

Seed Vault Wallet – the Wallet allows users to self-custody their digital assets and includes enhanced security features such as a burner mode and double-tap transactions

Improved dApp Store Concept – the Seeker phone's independent app store, dApp Seeker 2.0, will enable developers to launch specialized cryptocurrency apps minus the high gas fees that usually come with mainstream app stores

DePIN Integration – the Seeker is integrated with decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) functionality

A Platform for All

Solana presented the upcoming smartphone as one that will sit well with Web3 users as they will have access to decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, gaming, and other segments in a single ecosystem, stepping up the game in the crypto smartphone sector.

It is currently priced at $450 during the presale phase, and each Seeker generates a unique Seeker Genesis Token to unlock Solana ecosystem exclusive rewards, offers, and other content.

Our very own @m_it hit the Breakpoint stage to reveal exciting updates about Seeker.



Our very own @m_it hit the Breakpoint stage to reveal exciting updates about Seeker.

"We founded Solana Mobile with the mission of taking crypto mobile. To achieve that, we needed to make Seeker more accessible, more affordable, and for its hardware and software to be even more deeply integrated for Web3," said Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko.

The Solana Seeker's unveiling comes amid lingering concerns about the price of Solana (SOL), the Solana blockchain's native cryptocurrency.

Solana Price Refuses to Budge Despite Activity

Solana prices have been flat in recent months, even with activity and deposits in the network. There have been some days that SOL surged, such as the 16.4% spike between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, but broadly, the token's price has largely been flat. Solana memecoins have also been in a slump, but the broader memecoin market may be preparing for a surge and remains a fast-growing sector.

It remains to be seen how Solana Seeker will fare compared to the Saga. So far, the second-generation crypto phone has $70 million in pre-orders as per Blockonomi.