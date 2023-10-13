KEY POINTS IVE members Leeseo and An Yu-jin performed "Woman Like Me" by Little Mix during their unit stage stint

Leeseo, however, faced criticism as some fans questioned if the song was appropriate for her age

Other fans defended Leeseo, claiming that it was not problematic or inappropriate.

IVE member Leeseo faced criticism online for her and fellow bandmate An Yu-jins's "mature" unit stage performance during a recent concert in South Korea. Some fans seemed to think it was "inappropriate" for her age at 16.

Over the weekend, IVE kicked off its "Show What I Have" world tour at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, where it performed most of its greatest hits such as "Love Dive," "I AM," "Kitsch," and many others.

As the members performed in units, Leeseo and Yu-jin's performance of British girl group Little Mix's "Woman Like Me" instantly caught the attention of fans, but not in a positive way. During the stage, the duo performed alongside South Korean rapper Lee Young Ji.

Fans — known as DIVE — were divided on the performance, questioning whether or not Leeseo was at the right age to perform a song with a more mature and sexier theme. One fan even expressed their concern on Twitter, saying Leeseo was just a "child" and not a "woman."

excellent song but that is not a woman that is a child. https://t.co/K0RU3RYm5C — saz ❖ (@miyagender) October 8, 2023

"Excellent song, but that is not a woman that is a child," the user quote retweeted a post from @kchartsmaster, which featured a clip from the duo's stage performance. The post has since garnered about 2.2 million views on the platform. However, some fans disagreed with the statement, claiming there was nothing problematic about the performance or the song — which was about women's empowerment.

"Sorry, but she's 16yo girl... It's not a song suitable for such a young girl. She is a minor, and above all, with this image, she can be fetishized," one user wrote; another commented, "To everybody who's saying that the song is about female empowerment, it's about female empowerment with sexual liberation."

"The song's not even about what [you are all] thinking...?! It's all about empowering women, the [original] singers said so. Keep the same narratives [please] because the forced hate is showing," a third user defended the unit's performance.

Another user commented, "I don't think the song is problematic at all??? The dance wasn't even a sexy type of dance, which I believe is appropriate for her age. So why the concern for her age just because she sang and danced [to] 'Woman Like Me??'" The user noted how such concern was not shown when Leeseo got bullied for crying on national television because she received an award.

"I mean, if you guys are sexualizing the song and the dance that's a YOU problem. And since when was she acknowledged as a child ?? what happened When everyone else was bullying her [about] being all racist where were all of you huh??" a fifth user stated.

"I don't really like ppl faking care about Leeseo, but she has been through enough, and I hope y'all know that she's free to decide what she wants to do as an idol with guidance, and there's nothing malicious in what she performed... all she wants to showcase was her charisma," a sixth user added.

The discussion continued on Reddit after a user shared that it felt "uncomfortable" watching the performance. However, most of the commenters highlighted that Leeseo was mature enough to choose her concepts and that the dance itself was "fine" for her age. Some mentioned that an adult being comfortable while watching a "07 liner" — a K-Pop idol born in 2007 — was an issue in general.

"I don't understand how any adult can be comfortable watching [a] 07 liner in K-Pop period, let alone covering [Little Mix], most of whose songs are pretty sensual, and 'Woman Like Me' [is] no exception. Leeseo getting an 'appropriate' [choreography] doesn't matter if the dancers are apparently doing a sexy [choreography] around her," a user wrote on the platform.

Another said, "There are a lot of issues in K-pop when it comes to minors and what's appropriate, but is covering a Little Mix song really where you draw the line? 'Woman Like Me' is honestly a fairly tame radio-friendly pop song. And I'm not sure about IVE specifically, but usually, solo covers for concerts are chosen by the members themselves."

Other users mentioned how Leeseo was at a certain age when she should be open to exploring "adult-esque things" that were still appropriate for her and that 'Woman Like Me" was aimed at audiences of her age and younger. Though it was a bit mature, it didn't really give off an uncomfortable vibe, according to them.