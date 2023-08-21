KEY POINTS Some users said Yaccarino "is destroying" the social network

Others said the changes Musk introduced to the platform has led to it losing steam

Musk did receive some support from users who believe X was doing well

Users are blaming X CEO Linda Yaccarino after Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, admitted that the company he bought for $44 billion may be doomed as many predicted.

"We may fail, as so many have predicted," Musk said on Aug. 19, adding that even if it happens, X will "try our best" to be a "great" social network at a time when there are no good platforms online.

Twitter users have since flooded Musk's posts with responses, with some giving words of encouragement to the tech mogul and others putting the blame on Yaccarino, who has only been holding the fort for roughly three months.

The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now.



We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2023

Trump impersonator Shawn Farash said the SpaceX founder should "get rid" of Yaccarino as she "is destroying this place."

Get rid of your CEO, that will be a massive addition by subtraction.



STOP the shadowbans and throttling. Let the place breathe. Give us the free speech that you promised us and if it's "UNLAWFUL" then it's "AWFUL."



Your CEO is destroying this place. — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) August 20, 2023

User @ProudArmymom66 echoed Farash's sentiments, saying Yaccarino's departure would make X the top social media network.

You were once excited and energized about giving the world their voices and opinions back. We supported you back (me with buying a blue check). Please get rid of Linda and make X/Twitter the 1 social media network. Don’t let the WEF WHO BIDEN OBAMA take away our freedoms. — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) August 20, 2023

Several other users had almost the same thing to say about Yaccarino, whom Musk chose in May to replace him as Twitter's CEO following the top ad executive's exit from NBCUniversal. At the time, Musk said he would continue to lead the company's technology and design while Yaccarino would focus on business operations.

Either you don't know what your WEF CEO has been doing to us conservatives again, or you do know and you approve. I just came off of a 4 day shadowban that reduced my impressions by 90% or more, and it wasn't explained to me what exactly I did wrong other than getting close to a… — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) August 20, 2023

Maybe start by asking the new girl why she is shadowbanning accounts over politics. Again. We seem to be in the same space we were before. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 19, 2023

You will fail because you choose bad people. Why did you hire Yaccarino? She is ruining this platform. — Baroness von M 🇺🇸 (@Brahmslover1278) August 19, 2023

Comments about Yaccarino's leadership came after she said X was "close" to breaking even, noting some of the brands that left the platform since Musk took over were now returning.

While some users believe Yaccarino's leadership has played a major part in X's seeming downtrend, others said that Musk's decisions have led to the platform's lackluster performance in recent months.

Welp, then you need a non famous conservative liaison to communicate our concerns. We didn’t get to our second class status without being horribly abused.



Compassion and communication via addressing our concerns is important just like with any other type of victim. Otherwise… — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) August 19, 2023

Right, because placing restrictions on “following or sharing” or threatening to remove block features and forcing to pay for DM certainly makes people want to stay, engage and buy from your advertisers



BRILLIANT! 👏👏👏👏 — 🇺🇸Kelli Kay🇺🇸 (@KelliKayK) August 20, 2023

One user even said Twitter was "doomed from the start" after Musk's chaotic takeover late last year, adding that the name change from Twitter to X "makes the spot and day this platform died."

it was doomed from the start. It's no secret you did not really mean to buy Twitter-the joke went to far and you were FORCED to buy it,and now stuck with the babies that came with it-it is now destined to become a $44/billion dollar tax write off in bankruptcy-Maybe Twitter had… — Gnostic - I Love Aliens, Art & UFO's (@MsPattiFantroy) August 21, 2023

After Musk renamed San Francisco-based Twitter to X, analysts and brand agencies said the move wiped anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion from the social network's value.

Steve Susi, director of brand communication at Siegel & Gale, said losing Twitter's original brand name was a "significant financial hit," considering how it took the company more than 15 years to earn global equity.

Others rallied behind the Tesla CEO, saying he was doing a great job and just had to make the necessary adjustments to get the ball running.

You’re doing great. Just please change the algorithm to how it used to be about two weeks ago. The new one is a mess. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 19, 2023

“If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”



Elon, you said these words long ago. They have helped many people (including myself). And now I believe they will help you. 💕 — Empress Heavy (@HeavyMetalShip) August 19, 2023

Then let’s go down in blaze of glory, if we must 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/abhH5DbBaL — AJ Agarwal (@OGMarsLife) August 20, 2023

X is already on path to offer much more than the competition. Just have to keep that up, and stay the course. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 19, 2023

We believe in you. pic.twitter.com/qbTvvuDGWg — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) August 19, 2023

Political opinion writer David Weissman said Musk should consider listening to some criticism that may help X.

Why not listen to some of the criticism you get instead of listening to your fan boys? That actually might help with the success of X. I don’t want it to fail, I love this platform. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) August 19, 2023

Some users also pointed out that Musk should "knock it off" regarding the removal of the "block" feature.

Then knock it off about getting rid of the block feature. — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) August 19, 2023

“Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs”



Everyone wants the best for this app but you keep making it hard for it to work. You need to decide if you want to be in the news, to get attention, to get people talking about you or if you want this app to work.… — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 19, 2023

Musk said on Aug. 19 that the "block" feature would be removed "except for DMs." The said feature has been used to restrict interactions with specific accounts.

The tech titan has repeatedly said he wants free speech to flourish on the platform.