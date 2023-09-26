In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, some individuals stand out as trailblazers, driving innovation and shaping the future. One such individual is Someshwar Bindu, a seasoned professional with a remarkable career journey as a director of product in artificial intelligence, machine learning, search technology, and AdTech. His impressive track record and dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology have made him a prominent figure in the tech industry.

Bindu's journey began in 2000 in the prestigious Indian Army, where he served as a Captain for six years. During this time in the military, he displayed exceptional leadership skills, leading 130 soldiers in various operational deployments. His contributions were invaluable in planning and executing successful operations in challenging anti-militancy environments.

After his distinguished service in the Indian Army, Bindu set his sights on the corporate world, embarking on a remarkable career path. In 2007, he joined ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited as the State Head of Human Resources, where he led a team of managers and executives to streamline recruitment processes. Under his guidance, the team consistently met hiring targets and secured the first position across all performance parameters within the organization. Bindu's innovative approach to employee referral programs and internal promotions also significantly reduced hiring costs.

Bindu later ventured into the world of product management at Hermes Consulting, where he served as a director. There, he recruited and trained skilled teams, set up efficient processes, and secured critical recruitment mandates within two weeks of operations. His dedication and business acumen helped drive high double-digit growth. He also built strong partnerships with multinational corporations, earning the coveted status of Preferred Vendor Partner with four multinational corporations.

In June 2015, Bindu joined Amazon as a senior product manager in Advertising. During his tenure, he developed and executed strategies that drove successful advertising campaigns, further solidifying his reputation as a product management expert.

Bindu's contributions to the tech industry continued to garner attention, leading him to Walmart eCommerce, where he has served as Director of Product Management since 2018. His work at Walmart eCommerce has been transformative, demonstrating his prowess in leading product teams and driving innovation. As a group product manager, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's product strategies, laying the foundation for future growth and success. He was then promoted to the role of Director of Product Management, where he has proven his leadership and strategic decision-making capacities.

Bindu's influence extends beyond his immediate work responsibilities. He is an advocate for a positive work culture and leadership development. Notably, he conceptualized and implemented a leadership development program at Infosys, aimed at grooming 30 senior managers to handle organizational responsibilities outside of work.

His passion for learning and personal growth also led him to pursue an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler, which he completed in 2015. His academic achievements complemented his practical experience, equipping him with a well-rounded skill set to tackle complex challenges in the tech industry.

Bindu's journey journey from the Indian Army to becoming a Director of Product in artificial intelligence, AdTech and machine learning showcases his resilience, dedication, visionary leadership and zeal for learning. His transformative work at Walmart eCommerce and other leading organizations demonstrates his ability to drive innovation and make a lasting impact. As the tech industry continues to evolve, Bindu's passion for pushing boundaries and creating meaningful change ensures he will remain a prominent figure and an inspiration for aspiring tech professionals globally.