Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd is speaking out after she was dragged into the drama between Kelly and Megan Fox.

Lloyd shut down the speculation that Kelly cheated on Fox with her, calling the allegation "disrespectful."

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," Lloyd's management team told Us Weekly Wednesday. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue."

The statement came after some fans questioned Lloyd's involvement in Kelly and Fox's recent troubles.

On Sunday, Fox, 36, sparked rumors that she and her fiancé, 32, may have called it quits after sharing a cryptic message about "dishonesty."

"You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath," she captioned a series of photos, quoting Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me."

In the comments section of the post, one fan suggested, "He probably got with Sophie," commented one fan.

Fox responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark, joking, "Maybe I got with Sophie," alongside a fire emoji.

Fans believed that "Sophie" may be referring to Lloyd, who last year joined Kelly's live band and joined him on his "Mainstream Sellout" world tour from June to October 2022.

Lloyd most recently performed with Kelly during the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party in Arizona Saturday.

Fox and Kelly were in Arizona last week for the Super Bowl weekend when they allegedly had a big fight Saturday, causing her to cancel plans to join the musician at the Sports Illustrated party and instead fly home, Us Weekly and People reported.

An anonymous tipster told People that the actress was "very upset" and "won't speak" to Kelly.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the insider claimed. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

On Sunday, Fox deleted all of her social media posts with Kelly, including their engagement announcement. She also unfollowed her fiancé and instead followed Eminem, with whom the "Emo Girl" singer famously feuded, before deleting her Instagram altogether.

But Kelly and Fox are now seemingly working on their relationship issues. They were seen leaving a marriage counseling office together Monday.

In one photo obtained by the Daily Mail, Fox appeared emotional as she wiped her eyes with her hand, walking ahead of Kelly. When they arrived in the parking lot, they reportedly left in separate cars.

The two were also photographed hanging out together in his Escalade on Valentine's Day.