House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday criticized the opening ceremonies of the Olympics for featuring a drag queen parody of Leonardo da Vinci's rendition of the Last Supper.

"Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

"The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail," he added.

Johnson went on to quote John 1:5 of the Bible: "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Eighteen drag performers, several of whom were half-naked, performed a spoof of the Last Supper, which depicted Jesus Christ's last dinner with his followers prior to his crucifixion.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) too charged that the Olympic Committee was attempting to censor the right by removing posts that featured footage from the ceremonies and were critical of the performance.

"The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws. It's our first amendment right to share these videos and our outright outrage over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies," she wrote in a post X.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. went on a rant over "woke ideology" as he described a "satanic" depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper".

The son of the former president stated he was enthused about the games as a boy, even though the secretary general of the Czechoslovak Olympic Committee could not discover any record of his mother Ivana Trump becoming an Olympian.

"Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights," he wrote.

"It's such a shame that event that used to create so much national pride now creates, at best, indifference. Using the games to push woke ideology has zero to do with anything the games stands for."

Later, on Sunday, Paris 2024 organizers apologized to Catholics and other Christian groups. "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said at a news conference. "We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry."