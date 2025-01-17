A Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles to San Antonio spiraled into controversy when a passenger was kicked off over his clothing, a moment caught on viral video.

The dispute centered around a hoodie branded with "FVCK HATE WORLD TOUR," which the passenger, John Garcia Jr., insists was intended as an anti-hate statement.

"It's anti-hate," Garcia told KHOU, and explained the hoodie is from a friend's shop. "It was just unique to me."

It all unfolded when Garcia boarded his Monday flight. First, a flight attendant questioned him about his seat assignment. Not long after, they came back and asked him to take off his hoodie.

"I'm like, are you serious?" Garcia said. His initial resistance to change led to another confrontation involving a different employee and a security guard. He was told to take off the hoodie or leave the plane.

Reluctantly, Garcia complied. But tensions reportedly escalated when he asked for the names of the airline employees involved. According to Garcia, this was the tipping point.

"That's when you can see him say, 'Get him off, get him off,'" Garcia recounted, referencing a now-viral video recorded by a fellow passenger.

Spirit Airlines' contract of carriage states that passengers may be removed if their clothing is deemed lewd, obscene, or offensive. Yet Garcia's hoodie, which he's worn on flights before without issue, raises questions about how these policies are enforced.

"What I'm saying is why did he kick me off? Just because I asked for his name which is ultimately going to have to be given during a complaint," Garcia added.

Spirit Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement to KHOU that reads, "We want all our Guests to feel welcome and have a great experience while traveling with us. We are aware of the video, and our team is investigating."

Garcia made it to San Antonio on a different Spirit flight and filed a formal complaint.