The oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to New York City on Friday to honor the Patron Saint of Ireland. Those who plan to attend or view the parade on television should consider reading up on some key details about the March 17 event before it begins.

Check out everything you need to know about St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC below.

Start Time: The highly anticipated parade will last over five hours. The St. Patrick's Day Parade will run from 11 a.m. ET to approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, but spectators can begin lining up along 5th Avenue to get a good viewing spot as early as they would like.

Route and Viewing Spots: The 2023 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade will travel north on 5th Avenue, beginning at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street. Onlookers may find that the beginning of the parade route tends to be more crowded compared to spots further uptown.

Anywhere along 5th Avenue will give attendees great views. However, the earlier spectators can arrive, the better their chance of snagging spots where they can stand as close to 5th Avenue as possible.

Unfortunately, seating in the grandstands is no longer available. Requests for tickets had to be submitted by March 1 to the Parade office.

Live Stream: Although mild weather with highs in the mid to low 50s is predicted for Friday, some people prefer to watch the event from the comfort of their homes. Whether observers plan to stay in or can't make it to the NYC celebration, tri-state viewers can live stream the St. Patrick's Day Parade on NBCNewYork.com and the NBC 4 app.

National and international audiences can stream the event by selecting "NBC New York News" station on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play.

Marchers: Those searching for a specific group can find the full list of the Line of March on the parade's official website. The 2023 celebration will be kicked off by the 69th Regiment of New York, also known as "The Fighting 69th." Shortly after, the soldiers will be followed by the grand marshal, Kevin J. Conway, and his aides. The extensive lineup includes multiple bands, societies, clubs, and associations.

While the parade is shaping up to be quite the celebration, attendees should be aware that no portable bathrooms will be available along the route and no alcohol will be permitted.

However, food can be purchased from restaurants and vendors on streets adjacent to the parade route.

New York City held its first St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Organizers estimated around 150,000 people march in the parade, which draws in about 2 million spectators each year.